Disneyland Delays Timeline to Replace Autopia’s Gas Cars With Fully Electric Vehicles

The classic Tomorrowland attraction will retire its gas-powered engines as part of Disneyland Resort’s sustainability goals.

For 70 years, the sound and smell of gasoline engines has been part of the experience on Autopia at Disneyland. But now, the iconic Tomorrowland attraction is officially preparing to enter a new green era.

What’s Happening:

According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland Resort has reached an agreement with the California Air Resources Board to retire the attraction’s current gas-powered engines in early 2027 and replace them with fully electric vehicles.

The move marks one of the biggest operational changes in the history of the classic opening-day attraction, which first debuted alongside Disneyland in 1955. While Autopia has undergone multiple redesigns and sponsorship changes over the decades, the attraction’s gasoline-powered cars have remained a consistent part of the ride experience.

Disneyland officials confirmed the resort is actively developing, engineering, and testing prototype electric ride vehicles for the attraction. Specific details regarding the closure timeline, refurbishment schedule, and reopening date have not yet been announced, though more information is expected in the future.

The updated timeline slightly shifts plans first announced in 2024, when Disney indicated the transition to electric vehicles would be completed by fall 2026. Under the newly reported agreement, the gas-powered fleet will officially be phased out in early 2027 instead.

Autopia has long been one of Tomorrowland’s most recognizable attractions, allowing guests, especially younger visitors, to take the wheel of miniature cars along a guided roadway.

The attraction’s sponsorship history is also closely tied to its evolution. Richfield Oil originally sponsored the attraction from Disneyland’s opening through 1970, followed decades later by Chevron from 2000 to 2012. Since 2016, the ride has been sponsored by Honda, which introduced a refreshed futuristic aesthetic to the attraction.

Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom still operates gasoline-powered vehicles, while versions in Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland have already closed. Notably, Hong Kong Disneyland’s version previously utilized electric-powered vehicles.

Disneyland has framed the upcoming Autopia transformation as part of the resort’s broader environmental initiatives.

The resort has publicly committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with efforts focused on cleaner energy usage and reducing its overall carbon footprint.

For longtime Disneyland fans, the transition represents the end of an unmistakably nostalgic part of the park’s history, but also the beginning of a quieter, more sustainable future for one of Disneyland’s original attractions.

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