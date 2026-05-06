Foot by the Force: Star Wars-Themed Foot Treatments Arrive at Disney's Grand Californian

May the Force be with your spa day!

Celebrate your love for Star Wars with themed foot massages (yes, foot massages) from Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of year for Star Wars fans, with the massive May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth celebrations taking over all around the world!

And Disneyland Resort is one of the best places to jump into the Force.

While much of the fun happens at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (especially with the recent timeline shift) and Tomorrowland’s Star Tours, those looking to relax into their love of Star Wars should check out Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian.

As part of the Star Wars celebration, the highly rated spa is offering two different Star Wars-themed foot treatments, both of which will run you $170 each.

Available from now through May 30th, these treatments are perfect for those who spent their day wandering across Batuu or the other lands that you can explore throughout the resort.

Call of the Shadow Foot Treatment

Give in to the Dark Side with this all-new 50-minute foot ritual. Start with a soothing Bacta-inspired soak, no trip to Mustafar required. Let a nightsister-inspired scrub leave your skin feeling renewed, then melt into a revitalizing massage that restores your energy.

Embrace the Light Foot Treatment

Answer the Light Side’s call and step into a 50-minute escape designed to restore balance. Begin with a calming Bacta-inspired soak to refresh tired feet after your journey. Smooth and renew your skin with an exfoliation reminiscent of Kashyyyk’s soft sands, then drift into a tranquil leg massage enriched with pure blue tansy.

Make your booking on the Tenaya Stone Spa’s official booking page.

For those looking to head to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your vacation needs.

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