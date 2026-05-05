Imagineering Shares How They Created a Star Wars Hologram for "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga"

May the Hologram Be Projected Upon You.

Everyone's celebrating May the 4th Be With You today, including the lore-weaver himself, Tohan Lege. And now Walt Disney Imagineering are sharing a bit more about how they bring this Galaxy's Edge character to life... Well, bring him to hologram that is.

What's Happening:

In a new video shared by the Walt Disney Imagineering instagram account, more info is revealed about the work that went into the night time show Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Specifically, our intrepid (and very entertaining) Imagineer host, Hunter, delves into the creation of the character Tohan Lege, who appears as a hologram in the show.

As Hunter notes, regarding their basic obstacle, "holograms, as portrayed in Star Wars, don't currently exist."

That left Imagineers investigating the various tricks they could employ to make Tohan Lege appear in proper Star Wars holo-form, with Hunter explaining some of the methods they considered and what they ultimately utilized.

While the new timeline expansion at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge has led to many recent changes, you can still check out Shadows of Memory on most nights.

But even without making it to Batuu, you can also watch our video of the full Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga show below.