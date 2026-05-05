Imagineering Shares How They Created a Star Wars Hologram for "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga"
May the Hologram Be Projected Upon You.
Everyone's celebrating May the 4th Be With You today, including the lore-weaver himself, Tohan Lege. And now Walt Disney Imagineering are sharing a bit more about how they bring this Galaxy's Edge character to life... Well, bring him to hologram that is.
What's Happening:
- In a new video shared by the Walt Disney Imagineering instagram account, more info is revealed about the work that went into the night time show Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- Specifically, our intrepid (and very entertaining) Imagineer host, Hunter, delves into the creation of the character Tohan Lege, who appears as a hologram in the show.
- As Hunter notes, regarding their basic obstacle, "holograms, as portrayed in Star Wars, don't currently exist."
- That left Imagineers investigating the various tricks they could employ to make Tohan Lege appear in proper Star Wars holo-form, with Hunter explaining some of the methods they considered and what they ultimately utilized.
- While the new timeline expansion at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge has led to many recent changes, you can still check out Shadows of Memory on most nights.
- But even without making it to Batuu, you can also watch our video of the full Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga show below.
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