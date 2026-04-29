The Timeline Shifts: All the Changes Made to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

As parts of Galaxy's Edge enter a new timeline, that of the original trilogy, take a look at what changes have been made to Batuu.

The day Star Wars fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland now (at least partially) has a new timeline. Let's go through all of the changes we've spotted in the land so far.

New Banners and Black Spire Surplus

With the changing of the timeline of the Black Spire Outpost section of the land to that of the original trilogy, new banners depicting the emblems of the Galactic Empire instead of the First Order now hang over the Outpost.

Despite the timeline change and the name change of First Order Cargo to Black Spire Surplus, the location is still selling First Order merchandise items.

Now you'll find a more ramshackle appearance, with more aged helmet and gear, for what is envisioned as "a military salvage operation offering artifacts from across the history of the galaxy, including Imperial and Rebel items from the Galactic Civil War." Check out our dedicated post for a closer look at the new decor.

John Williams Music

John Williams' legendary score from the original trilogy has been added Batuu, specifically themes from the first six films. Passing through the tunnels of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the iconic “Main Title” and "Force Theme" will beckon you to a galaxy far, far away. As you wander through the land, you’ll hear motifs from other classic tracks including “Han Solo and the Princess,” “The Desert and the Robot Auction,” “The Emperor” and more.

With the arrival of the new, yet classic music, the old Galaxy's Edge entrance score heard at the entrances to the land has been removed. Fortunately, we recorded four minutes of the music during a rainy visit to Disneyland a few months ago, which you can enjoy below.

Original Trilogy Characters

After making their first appearance during the first Star Wars Nite, characters from the original trilogy – including Han Solo, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are now meeting guests on Batuu. On her first official day, we spotted Leia with Chewbacca hanging around near the Millennium Falcon.

Stormtroopers patrolled the Outpost prior to their boss, Darth Vader's arrival.

After a show moment, Vader and the Stormtroopers take to the streets for a terrifying meet & greet experience.

On the other side of Batuu, in the area that remains in the sequel trilogy era, guests can still meet with characters like The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities now delves further back into the past with a new display of different one-of-a-kind items. One of the big things that fans have noticed was that Din Djarin’s Beskar helmet and pulse rifle are gone and replaced by other stuff. Perhaps a Mandalorian came in to pick them up." Other fans have noticed that a Ghorman protest flag from Star Wars: Andor is also among the new items.

We also have a closer look at the new decor inside the Den of Antiquities in its own dedicated post.

Porg Nests Removed from Smuggler's Run

A small, but noticeable change was made to the interior of the Millennium Falcon aboard Smuggler's Run, where several Porg nests located throughout the attraction were removed. While Porgs existed before the sequel trilogy canonically, the adorable penguin-like creatures are native to Ahch-To and did not board the Millennium Falcon until the sequel trilogy. More changes are likely to come to the attraction in the lead-up to its new version featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, which debuts on May 26.

More Star Wars at Disneyland:

The first Star Wars Nite may have already happened, but there are still three more events happening this year. Check out our recap of everything there is to see and do at this year's event!

The voice of Darth Maul, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.

Star Wars fans can now get their hands on a special, custom Galactic ID Badge at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.

The Aurebesh Collection merchandise line has launched at Galaxy's Edge, offering a spin on the classic Star Wars logo.