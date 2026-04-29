Photos / Video – Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026 Characters, Atmosphere, Entertainment, Merchandise and More

The separately ticketed celebration happens select nights now through May 6!

Star Wars Nite has been a returning favorite since the Disneyland After Dark event series kicked off in 2018, and last night it returned for the first of only four nights that last from now through May 6. Let's take a look at everything that this year's otherworldly event had to offer!

Event Map and Credentials

With the imminent release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, this year's event heavily features the duo on both the event map and the lanyard that guests receive when checking in.

A first for the event – the map gave new names to each of Disneyland's themed lands, giving them more of a Star Wars flair (although Galaxy's Edge of course remains Batuu):

Main Street U.S.A. –> Into Hyperspace

Adventureland –> Tatooine

Bayou Country –> Endor

Frontierland –> Naboo

Fantasyland West –> Yavin 4

Fantasyland East –> Aldelphi

Tomorrowland –> Shadows of the Dark Side

Otherworldly Entertainment

The event featured plenty of exclusive entertainment, some of which is returning and some of which was brand-new or modified for this year's event

A Lightsaber Summoning

Luke Skywalker was joined by a Saja, someone who dedicates their lives to studying the secrets of the Force (and who first appeared at the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser) for A Lightsaber Summoning. Guests were invited to bring their own lightsaber and participate in a powerful show of unity!

March of the First Order Featuring Captain Phasma

The First Order is searching for a Resistance spy in Tomorrowland—and any opposition will not be taken lightly. After having been booted out of Galaxy's Edge, Kylo Ren also joins this show alongside Captain Phasma.

Galactic Characters

Fans visiting the event also had the opportunity to encounter and interact with icons from the sci-fi saga, including Leia Organa, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, and many more.

Leia Organa and Han Solo

Ahead of the official timeline change on Batuu, Han Solo and Leia Organa made their Galaxy's Edge debut at Star Wars Nite, hanging out near the Millennium Falcon. You can see more of their first appearances in our dedicated post.

Darth Vader

The area once patrolled by the First Order is now patrolled by Stormtroopers from the Galactic Empire and even the dreaded Darth Vader!

Ewoks

Jawas and Droids

C-3PO

Hera and Chopper

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Darth Maul

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin meet-and-greet and Naboo photo op in Fantasy Faire. Padme must be on break. #StarWarsNite #DisneylandAfterDark pic.twitter.com/RQOfCKFDJm — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) April 29, 2026

Imperial and Rebel Photo Ops

Throughout the park, you’ll also find amazing photo opportunities that allow you to embrace your inner Jedi, Sith Lord, or Smuggler.

Anzellan Ship

Speeder Bikes

Endor Postcard

Tatooine Postcard

Boba Fett's Throne

Emperor Palpatine's Throne

Bo-Katan’s Throne

Naboo Postcard

Light Side

Dark Side

Star Wars Nite Lightsaber

Force-Filled Decor

“it’s a small world” received projection-mapped to look like Adelphi Base from The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Over in Tomorrowland, Imperial Ships were projected on the facade of Space Mountain – or rather, Hyperspace Mountain, which has returned for its usual seasonal run.

Banners in Tomorrowland advertise the ongoing Disney+ series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

More Star Wars projections could be found on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Star Wars Nite Merchandise

As might be expected for an event like this, there was high demand for the event exclusive merchandise, with a special location set up within Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars Night Tee – $36.99

Star Wars Night Tumbler – $39.99

Star Wars Night Hat – $32.99

Star Wars Night Fleece – $69.99

Star Wars Night Pin – $24.99

May the 4th Be With You 2026 Tee – $36.99

Aurebesh Collection Spirit Jersey

Aurebesh Collection Hat – $32.99

Aurebesh Collection Tumbler – $44.99

Aurebesh Collection Pin

Guests could also purchase some other new Star Wars items, as well as pose in a photo booth.

Stay tuned for not only more coverage from Star Wars Nite, but also the timeline changes to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

More Star Wars at Disneyland: