Photos / Video – Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026 Characters, Atmosphere, Entertainment, Merchandise and More
Star Wars Nite has been a returning favorite since the Disneyland After Dark event series kicked off in 2018, and last night it returned for the first of only four nights that last from now through May 6. Let's take a look at everything that this year's otherworldly event had to offer!
Event Map and Credentials
With the imminent release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, this year's event heavily features the duo on both the event map and the lanyard that guests receive when checking in.
A first for the event – the map gave new names to each of Disneyland's themed lands, giving them more of a Star Wars flair (although Galaxy's Edge of course remains Batuu):
- Main Street U.S.A. –> Into Hyperspace
- Adventureland –> Tatooine
- Bayou Country –> Endor
- Frontierland –> Naboo
- Fantasyland West –> Yavin 4
- Fantasyland East –> Aldelphi
- Tomorrowland –> Shadows of the Dark Side
Otherworldly Entertainment
The event featured plenty of exclusive entertainment, some of which is returning and some of which was brand-new or modified for this year's event
A Lightsaber Summoning
Luke Skywalker was joined by a Saja, someone who dedicates their lives to studying the secrets of the Force (and who first appeared at the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser) for A Lightsaber Summoning. Guests were invited to bring their own lightsaber and participate in a powerful show of unity!
March of the First Order Featuring Captain Phasma
The First Order is searching for a Resistance spy in Tomorrowland—and any opposition will not be taken lightly. After having been booted out of Galaxy's Edge, Kylo Ren also joins this show alongside Captain Phasma.
Galactic Characters
Fans visiting the event also had the opportunity to encounter and interact with icons from the sci-fi saga, including Leia Organa, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, and many more.
Leia Organa and Han Solo
Ahead of the official timeline change on Batuu, Han Solo and Leia Organa made their Galaxy's Edge debut at Star Wars Nite, hanging out near the Millennium Falcon. You can see more of their first appearances in our dedicated post.
Darth Vader
The area once patrolled by the First Order is now patrolled by Stormtroopers from the Galactic Empire and even the dreaded Darth Vader!
Ewoks
Jawas and Droids
C-3PO
Hera and Chopper
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Darth Maul
Anakin Skywalker
Imperial and Rebel Photo Ops
Throughout the park, you’ll also find amazing photo opportunities that allow you to embrace your inner Jedi, Sith Lord, or Smuggler.
Anzellan Ship
Speeder Bikes
Endor Postcard
Tatooine Postcard
Boba Fett's Throne
Emperor Palpatine's Throne
Bo-Katan’s Throne
Naboo Postcard
Light Side
Dark Side
Star Wars Nite Lightsaber
Force-Filled Decor
“it’s a small world” received projection-mapped to look like Adelphi Base from The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Over in Tomorrowland, Imperial Ships were projected on the facade of Space Mountain – or rather, Hyperspace Mountain, which has returned for its usual seasonal run.
Banners in Tomorrowland advertise the ongoing Disney+ series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.
More Star Wars projections could be found on Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Star Wars Nite Merchandise
As might be expected for an event like this, there was high demand for the event exclusive merchandise, with a special location set up within Galaxy's Edge.
Star Wars Night Tee – $36.99
Star Wars Night Tumbler – $39.99
Star Wars Night Hat – $32.99
Star Wars Night Fleece – $69.99
Star Wars Night Pin – $24.99
May the 4th Be With You 2026 Tee – $36.99
Aurebesh Collection Spirit Jersey
Aurebesh Collection Hat – $32.99
Aurebesh Collection Tumbler – $44.99
Aurebesh Collection Pin
Guests could also purchase some other new Star Wars items, as well as pose in a photo booth.
Stay tuned for not only more coverage from Star Wars Nite, but also the timeline changes to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
More Star Wars at Disneyland:
- The first Star Wars Nite may have already happened, but there are still three more events happening this year. Check out our guide to get you prepared!
- The voice of Darth Maul, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.
- Star Wars fans can now get their hands on a special, custom Galactic ID Badge at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
- The Aurebesh Collection merchandise line has launched at Galaxy's Edge, offering a spin on the classic Star Wars logo.