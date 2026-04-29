Photos/Video: "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Star Sam Witwer Appears at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

As part of the fun of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite at Disneyland, the star of the new Disney+ Star Wars series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.

There, he was brought up by a host for a quick moment to discuss his performance and attachment to the character, Darth Maul, as well as the rest of the Star Wars universe.

In the new series, Witwer lends his voice to Maul. Set after the events of The Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

Of course, with the setting being the Tomorrowland Terrace, the stage lifts and reveals Maul himself, joining Witwer on stage for an unforgettable moment.

Of course, the crowd goes wild, cameras go up, and everyone got the perfect chance to see Witwer alongside Maul at the event. Check out the whole moment in our video below.

To find out more about Disneyland After Dark events, and to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!