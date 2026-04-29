Photos/Video: "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Star Sam Witwer Appears at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Fans got to see a long-awaited moment

As part of the fun of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite at Disneyland, the star of the new Disney+ Star Wars series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.

There, he was brought up by a host for a quick moment to discuss his performance and attachment to the character, Darth Maul, as well as the rest of the Star Wars universe.

In the new series, Witwer lends his voice to Maul. Set after the events of The Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

Of course, with the setting being the Tomorrowland Terrace, the stage lifts and reveals Maul himself, joining Witwer on stage for an unforgettable moment.

Of course, the crowd goes wild, cameras go up, and everyone got the perfect chance to see Witwer alongside Maul at the event. Check out the whole moment in our video below.

To find out more about Disneyland After Dark events, and to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino