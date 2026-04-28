New Star Wars Aurebesh Collection Merch Debuts at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

With the Galaxy's Edge timeline expansion here this week, the Star Wars logo gets a new focus.

With the new timeline expansion for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge officially kicking off this week at Disneyland Resort, one additional element has been revealed, in the form of new Star Wars logo merch with a language twist.

What's Happening:

With the Galaxy's Edge timeline expansion launching April 29, Disneyland has revealed it's accompanied by today's launch of the Aurebesh Collection within the area.

These new items, which initially include shirts, hats, and bottles, all feature the classic Star Wars logo, but rather than in English, the logo is in Aurebesh, the fictional written language seen within Star Wars stories.

Disney describes the Aurebesh Collection as "an immersive spin on the iconic Star Wars logo."

When Galaxy's Edge launched, the idea was that all of the merchandise sold there would be in-universe and that presumably nothing would ever say Star Wars, since this was for people living inside Star Wars.

The Aurebesh Collection is an amusing way to somewhat work around that, given it's in the Star Wars language (previous shirts in Galaxy's Edge for elements like Black Spire Outpost and Droid Depot that did often have those words in English).

Still, now we're left to wonder, what are the in-universe versions of the words Star Wars meant to convey to the citizens of the Star Wars Universe? Perhaps that they've embraced that they live in a state of frequent war and wish to ironically represent or proclaim that? Hmm, and which Star Wars characters would be most likely to wear such a shirt? I say Hondo! (you know, when he's relaxing and not pirate-ing)

It was revealed early this year that the Disneyland version of Galaxy's Edge would overhaul its timeline, allowing characters and imagery from across the Star Wars saga to be incorporated on a regular basis, rather than only rooting things in the sequel trilogy era as originally conceived.

Recent weeks have seen the reveal of the new Galaxy's Edge versions of Han Solo and Leia Organa, while in-progress overhauls of shops like First Order Cargo (soon to be Black Spire Surplus) show how things are changing visually in certain locations.