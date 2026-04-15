"Never Tell Me the Odds." First Look at Han Solo in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Revealed by Disneyland Resort

Laugh it up, fuzzball. Captain Solo is on his way to Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as the land expands its timeline, and today Lucasfilm gave a first look at the character of Han Solo as he will appear on Batuu. Check out the official video below.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm and Disney Parks have revealed a first look at the character of Han Solo as he will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

In the short video released to the official Star Wars social media feeds, Han emerges from Oga's Cantina and walks over to the underside of the Millennium Falcon, where he reunites with his old pal and copilot Chewbacca. You can watch the video below.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be expanding its timeline at Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, April 29 to include not only Han Solo but Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Imperial Stormtroopers as well. Luke Skywalker will also be returning to the land the same day.

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