Photos: Devon Izara Lightsaber Hilt From "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" On Sale at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

The padawan's hilt also went on sale -- and promptly sold out -- at the Disney Store online.

With Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord's first two episodes no on Disney+, a new lightsaber hilt has been released tied to the series, which can currently be found at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

What's Happening:

The lightsaber hilt for a prominent new Star Wars character, Devon Izara, from the Maul animated series is now available at Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, which comes with its own snazzy, unique case.

Among the many characters introduced in the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is Devon, a Jedi Padawan who's been on the run since Order 66. Maul becomes set on making the girl his Dark Side apprentice, even though she already has a Jedi master, Eeko-Dio Daki, who fled alongside her.

Devon's lightsaber hilt is now among those you can purchase at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Galaxy's Edge.

The lightsaber hilt was also made available at the Disney Store today, however, for the time being at least, it has promptly sold out online.

We still found the Devon's lightsaber in person at Disneyland though, at least for now, where it's priced at $270.00.