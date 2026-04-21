Photos: New Items at First Order Cargo Reflect the Impending Change to Black Spire Surplus, as Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge Prepares for a Timeline Update

As Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort readies for an update to a new, expanded timeline encompassing different eras of Star Wars, we're already seeing some notable changes occurring at First Order Cargo, before it is officially rebranded as Black Spire Surplus in the near future.

Up until now, with Galaxy's Edge firmly set in the Sequel Trilogy era, First Order Cargo had reflected its name by not only mainly selling First Order-connected merchandise, but also by its decor, which focused on First Order helmets, weapons, and gear filling the space.

Now you'll find a more ramshackle appearance, with more aged helmet and gear, for what is envisioned as "a military salvage operation offering artifacts from across the history of the galaxy, including Imperial and Rebel items from the Galactic Civil War."

The display case that used to hold the armor of a First Order Stormtrooper now has the disassembled armor of an Imperial Stormtrooper.

The many helmets seen above now come from all across Star Wars' history, with items like a Rebel helmet from Endor from Return of the Jedi, classic Stormtrooper helmets, a Shoretrooper helmet (first seen in Rogue One) and more deep cut entries like the Cloud Rider helmets from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

We also get at least one new display item here that brings an animated design into reality via Ezra Bridger's helmet from Star Wars Rebels, which was a salvaged Scout Trooper helmet repainted for him by Sabine Wren.

And just to the right of Ezra's helmet is Boba Fett's jetpack.

A-Wing Pilot helmets can be found in one section that also includes an AT-AT Pilot helmet and a Tank Trooper helmet (as first seen in Rogue One), plus one other helmet, partially obscured, that's among those that are harder to identity, but will create some fun for fellow Star Wars obsessives visiting Galaxy's Edge to hone in on.

One section leans heavy into A New Hope, including some of the earliest designs we saw in the Star Wars saga, such as a Death Star Trooper helmet, a Death Star Gunner helmet, a Rebel Trooper helmet (as seen in the opening scene on the Blockade Runner) and an X-Wing helmet.

And then there's the shelf where you'll find a very aged, rusted Phase I Clone Trooper helmet from Attack of the Clones (and The Clone Wars animated series), along with the distinctive helmet of Boushh, the bounty hunter impersonated by Leia in Return of the Jedi.

Here's one more comparison showing how this particular section of the upper shelves looked previously in the store until recently.

The official kick off of the new timeline in Galaxy's Edge is on April 29, and includes the introduction of Han Solo and Leia Organa into the area for the first time. You can also check out our new photos from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, where some different items have begun to appear on the walls.