Photos/Video: Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities Features New Props and Banners as Galaxy's Edge Timeline Shifts at Disneyland

Changes have been made at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park as a large part of the Star Wars-themed land undergoes some revamps to their official timeline.

Devotees may recall that back in January, Disneyland Resort announced that half of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the park would take on a new timeline that allows for more eras from the Star Wars galaxy. More specifically, the original trilogy. The change officially takes effect on April 29th, with several characters - like Leia Organa, Han Sola, and Luke Skywalker - meeting and greeting guests in the area as well.

The timeline changes apply to the Black Spire Outpost area of the Star Wars-themed land, which is home to Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities. As such, throughout the store (previously set in the same timeline as the sequel trilogy) changes have been made to the props on display and some of the graphics that could be seen.

One of the big things that fans have noticed was that Din Djarin’s Beskar helmet and pulse rifle are gone and replaced by other stuff. Perhaps a Mandalorian came in to pick them up." Other fans have noticed that a Ghorman protest flag from Star Wars: Andor is also among the new items.

Dok-Ondar can still be found in the booth over to the side of the popular store, and fans have also noticed the Seventh Sister's helmet amongst the new props.

Back in January, the props and graphics below were more indicative of the breadth of the Star Wars films, having taken place in the same timeline as the newer sequel series. You can see what the store looked like then in the photos below.

More creatures, costumes, and weapons could be found throughout the displays then, as they had a larger history of a galaxy far, far away to be displayed throughout.

The other half of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will remain unchanged in their timeline, playing host to the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. This area will continue to be set in the timeline of the First Order and the sequel trilogy.

The timeline adjustment will also allow for changes to the attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which will see enhancements featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, just in time for their new movie to come out in May.

To experience all the changes for yourself at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!