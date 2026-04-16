The People's Princess: Disneyland Previews Leia Organa Meet and Greet Coming to Galaxy's Edge

Jump into the original trilogy starting April 29th, only at Disneyland.

Ahead of the timeline shift at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney has given fans a first look at the Leia Organa meet and greet character.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, Disneyland revealed a first look at the upcoming Han Solo meet and greet coming to Galaxy’s Edge, and, now, we have a first look at Leia Organa.

Arriving on April 29th as a part of the massive timeline update coming to the Disneyland Resort’s version of the Star Wars experience, fans will be able to meet Leia in a brand new look inspired by her appearances in Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Princess Leia and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

In the video, Leia is seen exciting the Millennium Falcon before meeting up with R2-D2.

While it’s always a bit of a struggle with live-action meet and greets to get the perfect look, the actress playing Leia really nailed the facial movements.

In addition to Han and Leia, Luke and Darth Vader will also meet around the land.

The timeline update, which affects the marketplace area of Batuu, will bring tons of details from the original and prequel trilogy to the land.

This includes John Williams area music from the films, updated storylines and lore, and more!

For those looking to take a trip to a galaxy far far away at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

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