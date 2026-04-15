New Straw Clip Debuting at Disneyland Celebrating Classic Park Attraction
The attraction closed back in 1994, but has been looked back upon fondly since.
Disneyland is ready to celebrate one of their classic attractions with a special souvenir Straw Clip.
What's Happening:
- A new straw clip is coming to the Disneyland Resort, celebrating a classic attraction that once graced the skyline of Disneyland Park.
- Starting on April 22, those visiting the park can get their hands on the Skyway Straw Clip, which features a red version of the classic vehicle of the attraction that once shuttled guests into the sky from Tomorrowland to Fantasyland (or vice versa).
- To really get precise, this is a smaller model of the rectangular four-person buckets that were introduced to the attraction in 1965, replacing the original two-person circular buckets and doubling the attraction's capacity.
- Disneyland did not specify what locations the Skyway Straw Clip will be found at, but we would guess that its a safe bet that they'll appear at locations near where the classic attraction was found, IE Tomorrowland and Fantasyland area vendors, or even on Main Street USA as they are a classic to the park as a whole.
- When Disney Parks shared the new straw clip on X, they captioned the photo, "Appreciation for an aerial tramway goes way back at Disneyland" followed by the emojis for an Aerial Tramway and a Heart emoji.
- Given SNL is an NBC show (read: not Disney), it was kept vague but seems to a be a reference to a recent viral moment from the hit sketch comedy show, with cast members Mikey Day and Marcello Hernandez portraying the emojis, with a roasting of the aerial tramway emoji.
- The Skyway Straw Clip arrives at Disneyland starting on April 22.
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