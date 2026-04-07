New Downtown Disney Art Display Celebrates Seven Decades of Disneyland Magic
Thus far, there is artwork celebrating each decade of Disneyland's history – from the 1950s through the 80s.
The celebration of Disneyland's 70th anniversary continues with a new art installation at Downtown Disney.
What's Happening:
- Step into 70 years of magic like never before with a new art installation at the Downtown Disney District, specifically near the LIVE! Stage and lululemon.
- Each artist was prompted to draw inspiration from a Walt Disney quote, a key word, and defining park offerings within each assigned decade.
- Thus far, art pieces commemorating the 1950s-1980s are on display – with additional decades to be added.
- In fact, they will be added to the Art Walk via live art demonstrations from additional artists.
- The 1950s features a Fantasyland design with the quote "ideas come from curiosity."
- The 1960s truly displayed that "it's kind of fun to do the impossible," with attractions such as The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, "it's a small world" and the Enchanted Tiki Room featured.
- Things get thrilling in the 1970s with the addition of Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – proving that "when you wish upon a star, your dreams come true."
- As Disney enters the TV era of the 1980s, Splash Mountain and Star Tours remind us that "the important thing is family."
- For another way to celebrate 70 years of Disneyland, you might want to check out a category featured on a recent episode of Jeopardy!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has brought new shuttles online to get guests from the Toy Story Parking Area to the theme parks.
- The latest edition of Teacup Confessions has arrived and features the star of Netflix's XO, Kitty and a star of Disney's Descendants franchise, Anna Cathcart.
- Get all the details on how fans can celebrate all things Disney Channel at the upcoming Disneyland After Dark event.
- New Star Wars novelties are headed to Disneyland just in time for Star Wars Nite (and May the Fourth).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com