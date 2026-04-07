New Downtown Disney Art Display Celebrates Seven Decades of Disneyland Magic

Thus far, there is artwork celebrating each decade of Disneyland's history – from the 1950s through the 80s.

The celebration of Disneyland's 70th anniversary continues with a new art installation at Downtown Disney.

What's Happening:

  • Step into 70 years of magic like never before with a new art installation at the Downtown Disney District, specifically near the LIVE! Stage and lululemon.
  • Each artist was prompted to draw inspiration from a Walt Disney quote, a key word, and defining park offerings within each assigned decade.
  • Thus far, art pieces commemorating the 1950s-1980s are on display – with additional decades to be added.
  • In fact, they will be added to the Art Walk via live art demonstrations from additional artists.

  • The 1950s features a Fantasyland design with the quote "ideas come from curiosity."

  • As Disney enters the TV era of the 1980s, Splash Mountain and Star Tours remind us that "the important thing is family."

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