Photos: Disneyland Introduces New Shuttle Buses for the Toy Story Parking Lot Following ART's Discontinuing
Following the discontinuing of the Anaheim Regional Transportation (or ART) service, Disneyland has brought new shuttles online to get guests from the Toy Story Parking Area to the theme parks.
The Disneyland Resort has introduced a new shuttle bus service to transport about 7 million annual visitors between the Toy Story parking lot and the park entrances. The change comes after the Anaheim Regional Transportation shut down operations, though most guests are unlikely to notice a difference.
The prior ART buses were blue with branding for that transportation system. Now, plain white buses and ones with the Disneyland Resort logo are being used, making use of the same contractor that operates cast member shuttles at the resort.
The former ART system, launched in 1995, primarily served off-property visitors, with most ridership coming from the Toy Story parking lot route. Future changes are planned as part of the DisneylandForward initiative, including a new 6,000-space Eastern Gateway parking structure.
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