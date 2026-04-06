Photos: Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Adds Seating at Former Tower of Terror FastPass Distribution Area

Where you once grabbed tickets, you can now take a seat.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort recently got something few would ever turn down when in need of a break during a long day at a theme park - more seating space!

The new seating area -- complete with umbrella coverings -- is located at Disney California Adventure across from Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! in what was once the FastPass ticket distribution area for Mission: BREAKOUT and, prior to that, for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The theming of Avengers Campus is preserved here, continuing the idea that all of this is located within what was once the Stark Industries Complex, built in the 1950s.

This includes signage pointing towards the former areas of the complex, which have now been overhauled into the Avengers Campus locations and attractions. While the meaning behind Stark subdivisions like Stark Motors (now the W.E.B. workshop where you enter WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure) and Pym Labs are fairly obvious, deeper cuts listed here include Accutech and Geffen-Meyer Chemicals.

Accutech is a subsidiary of Stark Industries, introduced as part of tie-in web content for Iron Man 2 in 2010. Geffen-Meyer Chemicals meanwhile is a company with a few minor appearances in Marvel Comics going back decades. In Avengers Campus, Geffen-Meyer's old location is established as the exit building for WEB SLINGERS, now run by W.E.B.