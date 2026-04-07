Additional Details Revealed for 2026 Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite Events

We're only a few days away from the return of one of the favorite Disneyland After Dark events, Disney Channel Nite! Now, we're getting more details on what fans can expect from the event when it arrives next week!

About The Event:

Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite will take place on April 12, 14, and 16, and will celebrate classic Disney Channel movies and series throughout Disneyland Park. The event features exclusive entertainment and experiences available only on those nights. And as we approach the first of those nights, we now have more details on what to expect during these special nights.

The fun evening starts at 9:00 PM, running until 1:00 AM, though the ticket to this event also includes admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 PM. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 PM or later.

Tickets are still available at the official Disneyland website.

Entertainment:

High School Musical - Zombies Pep Rally A special high-energy mash-up celebrating songs from High School Musical and ZOMBIES at designated spots.

DescenDance near The Pirates Bridge Join the VK Dancers from the Isle of the Lost as they show off their wicked moves.

Disney Channel Rocks near " it's a small world " Party at this concert-style stage show that pumps up the volume to hit songs from popular Disney Channel shows and movies.

Camp Rock Sing-Along at the Golden Horseshoe Sing your heart out to the the musical hits from Camp Rock and some other Disney Channel favorites.

Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Disney Channel Nite A lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more, at the the Tomorrowland Terrace stage

Walt Disney Archives Presents: Disney Channel Located in Starcade in Tomorrowland, guests can find an exhibit featuring costumes and props from Disney Channel hits like Camp Rock, Hannah Montana, and High School Musical.

A Fond Farewell at Disney Channel Nite Mickey and friends say goodnight to everyone in Town Square.



Character Experiences: (Locations listed where available, check the Disneyland App on party nights for specific locations)

Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable from Kim Possible

Phineas, Ferb, and Agent P from Phineas and Ferb

Baloo, King Louie, and Don Karnage from TaleSpin

Near Jungle Cruise in Adventureland

Lilo, Stitch, and assorted Experiments from Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales

Chip, Dale, and Monterey Jack from Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Mickey's Toontown

Launchpad McQuack and Darkwing Duck

Goofy and Max from Goof Troop Main Street Opera House

Aladdin and Genie from Aladdin: The Series

Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled: The Series

Penny Proud from The Proud Family Tomorrowland, between Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Star Tours

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Near entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad



"Step Into The Scene" and Other Photo Ops:

Johnny Tsunami - near "it's a small world"

Gargoyles - Big Thunder Trail behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Lizzie McGuire - near Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland

Camp Rock - near The Golden Horseshoe

Hannah Montana - Fantasy Faire

Disney Channel Wand ID - Sleeping Beauty Castle

That's So Raven - Between Pixie Hollow and the Matterhorn

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - near Submarine Lagoon

Zenon - near Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Monorail

Disney Channel Welcome - Near Main Street Opera House

High School Musical - near Emporium on Main Street

Halloweentown - near Haunted Mansion

The Cheetah Girls - near Pooh Corner in Bayou Country

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody - near Tiana's Bayou Adventure exit in Bayou Country

Food:

For all the fun food available during the event, be sure to check out our food guide for Disney Channel Nite 2026! There's so much we had to put it on a separate page!

Event Merchandise:

Exclusive event Merchandise can be picked up at both the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. and The Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

Offerings include: Zip-up hoodie featuring the logos of various Disney Channel favorites Collectible trading pins A Light-Up Headband that features a playful, glowing version of the mouse ears that made up the famous Wand-ID version of the Disney Channel logo



To visit Disney Channel Nite for yourself and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to four friends at Mouse Fan Travel!