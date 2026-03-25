Nostalgic Treats Aplenty Await Attendees of Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite
Set to return for the first time since 2024, Disneyland has revealed the delicious, event exclusive food and beverage items coming to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark is preparing to welcome guests back to Disney Channel Nite, where fans of iconic Disney Channel eras can relive their favorite moments across three energetic nights filled with music, characters, and sing-alongs.
- The separately ticketed event will take place on April 12, 14, and 16 at Disneyland Park – and tickets are still available!
- Of course, fans will also be able to dive into delicious food and beverage offerings exclusive to the event – which were revealed today by the Disney Eats Instagram.
NEW! Ice Cream Taco – Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
NEW! Mushroom Philly Toasted (plant-based) – Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
NEW! Mixed Berry Cheesecake Hand Tart – Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
NEW! Tsunami Sandwich – Refreshment Corner
NEW! Spicy Cheese Corn Dog Bites – Little Red Wagon
NEW! Campfire S'mores Funnel Cake – Stage Door Cafe, The Golden Horseshoe
Loaded Dino Nuggies – Stage Door Cafe, The Golden Horseshoe, Red Rose Taverne
NEW! Peanut Trapped!! – Red Rose Taverne
NEW! Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Sandwich – Harbour Galley
Campfire Donuts Skewer – Cafe Daisy
PowerLime! – Cafe Daisy
Hibiscus Limeade – Little Red Wagon, Galactic Grill, Red Rose Taverne
NEW! Peanut Chicken Crunchwich – Galactic Grill
NEW! Agent P Churro – Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Sleeping Beauty Castle
More About Disney Channel Nite:
- During Disney Channel Nite, Penny Proud will make her Disneyland Resort debut alongside Kim Possible, Lilo & Stitch, and more.
- The “High School Musical – ZOMBIES Pep Rally” promises high-energy choreography and crowd participation.
- Villain Kids take over with “DescenDANCE,” while “Disney Channel Rocks” delivers a concert-style celebration of hit songs.
- Guests can join a nostalgic Camp Rock Sing-Along or snap photos in scenes inspired by Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, and That’s So Raven.
- Take a break from the fun with new dining options as part of a meal at the River Belle Terrace in Frontierland.