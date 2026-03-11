Frontierland Favorite to Offer Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite Menu

We will go zoom, zoom, zoom to that Sundae - make our hearts go boom, boom.

As part of the fun of the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, those in attendance of the special event will be able to enjoy special dining options at a Frontierland favorite.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the special Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite event next month will be able to partake in a special Dining Menu during the event.

During the event, held on April 12, 14, and 16 at Disneyland Park, guests will be able to celebrate Disney Channel favorites throughout Disneyland Park.

They can take a break from the fun with the new dining options as part of a meal at the River Belle Terrace in Frontierland.

There, the menu items include: Entrées: Nacho Taco – Ground Beef and Jalapeno Cheese Sauce over Crispy Tortilla Chips, with Pico de Gallo Chili-Cheese Fries – Spiral Fries, Brisket Chili, Sour Cream and Green Onions Beef Ravioli – Served with Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano and Parsley River Belle Rib Sandwich – BBQ Pork, Shaved Onions and Pickles on a Toasted Roll with House Chips Dessert Super Nova Sundae – Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream, Sprinkles and Raspberry Sauce Specialty Cocktail Berry Wine Cooler – Sangria served with Fresh Blackberries Kid’s Menu

Served with a choice of 2 selections and a small low-fat milk or small water: Chicken Tenders Impossible Meatloaf (Plant-Based) Mac & Cheese

The price of the meal will vary based on à la carte selections, and reservations for the restaurant can be made during the event from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

You’re Watching Disney Channel Nite:

Disney Channel Nite is a special themed evening event in the “Disneyland After Dark” series at Disneyland Park. These are separately ticketed, after-hours parties where the park closes to regular guests and becomes a themed celebration with unique entertainment, special or rarely seen characters, and specially themed food.

Disney Channel Nite celebrates classic and modern shows from Disney Channel—especially the nostalgic era of the late 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

That’s why we would really get in on the fun and order the Super Nova Sundae - right out of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

This year’s event will also see the debut of a brand new character at the fan favorite event, as Penny Proud from the hit Disney Channel series, The Proud Family, will be on scene for meeting, greeting, and photos.

For more information about the Disneyland After Dark events, and to visit the Happiest Place on Earth for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

