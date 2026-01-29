The New Character This Is Cute, Loud, and Has It Goin' On and Coming to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite
The character joins an already stacked list of entertainment and characters coming to celebrate all things Disney Channel
Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite is coming back this spring, and fans of The Proud Family will surely love the debut of a brand new character in the park.
What’s Happening:
- We are learning more about the rest of the 2026 Disneyland After Dark event nights and what they’ll entail but one piece of news is sure to grab the attention of those already psyched to attend Disney Channel Nite.
- Disney Channel Nite is back again as part of this year’s event series, for three separate nights on April 12, 14, and 16.
- After the park closes, Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite takes over the park to give Disney Channel fans a night filled with energetic music, themed food and drink, special photo ops, and of course, special character meet and greets.
- This year will mark the grand Disneyland Resort Debut of Penny Proud from the hit Disney Channel series, The Proud Family.
- The character will appear during the event hours, and sure to surprise some fans, she is not what is referred to as a “face” character, but instead a more traditional park character, ready to meet and greet those in attendance.
- Penny appears to be the big headlining debut of the event, but there will be other options during the festivities of the evening, all keeping with the Disney Channel theme.
- Guests will also be able to partake in the High School Musical - ZOMBIES Pep Rally, featuring music from both High School Musical and ZOMBIES.
- Those who head over to the Rivers of America can join the Villain Kids in the DescenDANCE, or head over to the Golden Horseshoe for the Camp Rock Sing-Along.
- Disney Channel Rocks is a concert style show celebrating hit songs from the channel’s most popular movies and series.
- Penny also joins a number of other Disney Channel characters who will be in attendance at the event, including Kim Possible, Lilo & Stitch, and others.
Two Cents About Penny:
- Penny Proud is the main character of the animated series, The Proud Family and the 2022 revival series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
- She is smart, kind-hearted, confident (sometimes too confident), and very relatable. She is that friend who means well, tries to do the right thing, but still gets caught up in drama, crushes, and social pressure.
- Penny isn’t perfect - and that’s the point. She’s thoughtful but flawed, confident yet insecure, and always trying to grow. A lot of fans see their younger selves in her.
- In Louder and Prouder, Penny feels like the same girl, she is just more awake to the world around her. For example, in the original series, a lot of the stories centered around her personal world - relationships with friends, crushes, school status, etc. Now, in the new series, there are more questions about the world she lives in, regarding racial justice, activism, inequality, and more.
