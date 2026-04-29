Photos / Video: Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader Arrive at Galaxy's Edge Early for First Star Wars Nite

They'll be making their official debut in the land today, April 29.

One day ahead of their official debut, Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader made their Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuts last night at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

What's Happening:

  • Last night, Disneyland held their first Star Wars Nite event of the year, which brought plenty of unique galactic entertainment, food offerings and more to the Happiest Place on Earth.
  • Star Wars fans attending the event were treated to a fun surprise in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – the first public appearance of Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader on Batuu.
  • They, alongside Luke Skywalker, will officially begin appearing as of today, April 29, as half of Galaxy's Edge shifts its timeline to that of the original trilogy era.
  • During Star Wars Nite, Leia and Han were found hanging out near the Millennium Falcon, even getting a visit from Chewbacca!

  • Leia's outfit is inspired by one she has worn in both Marvel Comics' 2015 Star Wars: Princess Leia title and the 2017 video game Star Wars: Battlefront II.

  • Han sports a vest similar to the one he wears in The Empire Strikes Back, but with a few different details. As it was a cooler night on Batuu, we spotted him wearing a jacket.

  • The area once patrolled by the First Order is now patrolled by Stormtroopers from the Galactic Empire and even the dreaded Darth Vader!

  • Stay tuned for not only more coverage from Star Wars Nite, but also the timeline changes to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

More Star Wars at Disneyland:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino