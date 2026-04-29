Photos / Video: Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader Arrive at Galaxy's Edge Early for First Star Wars Nite
They'll be making their official debut in the land today, April 29.
One day ahead of their official debut, Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader made their Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuts last night at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.
What's Happening:
- Last night, Disneyland held their first Star Wars Nite event of the year, which brought plenty of unique galactic entertainment, food offerings and more to the Happiest Place on Earth.
- Star Wars fans attending the event were treated to a fun surprise in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – the first public appearance of Han Solo, Leia Organa and Darth Vader on Batuu.
- They, alongside Luke Skywalker, will officially begin appearing as of today, April 29, as half of Galaxy's Edge shifts its timeline to that of the original trilogy era.
- During Star Wars Nite, Leia and Han were found hanging out near the Millennium Falcon, even getting a visit from Chewbacca!
- Leia's outfit is inspired by one she has worn in both Marvel Comics' 2015 Star Wars: Princess Leia title and the 2017 video game Star Wars: Battlefront II.
- Han sports a vest similar to the one he wears in The Empire Strikes Back, but with a few different details. As it was a cooler night on Batuu, we spotted him wearing a jacket.
- The area once patrolled by the First Order is now patrolled by Stormtroopers from the Galactic Empire and even the dreaded Darth Vader!
- Stay tuned for not only more coverage from Star Wars Nite, but also the timeline changes to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
More Star Wars at Disneyland:
- The first Star Wars Nite may have already happened, but there are still three more events happening this year. Check out our guide to get you prepared!
- The voice of Darth Maul, Sam Witwer stopped by the event, making an appearance at Tomorrowland Terrace.
- Star Wars fans can now get their hands on a special, custom Galactic ID Badge at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney.
- The Aurebesh Collection merchandise line has launched at Galaxy's Edge, offering a spin on the classic Star Wars logo.
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