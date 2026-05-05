Drive with Magic: Disneyland Resort License Plates Announced for California

Find out how you can help the project come to life!

California residents, have you ever looked at the amazing Walt Disney World specialized plates and been a little jealous? Well, it has been announced that a Disneyland specialized plate aimed on helping children’s hospitals is on the way!

What’s Happening:

Leaders from Disneyland Resort, CCHA, and CHFFA (within the State Treasurer’s Office led by Fiona Ma) announced a collaboration to raise funds for California children’s hospitals.

The initiative will create a Disneyland-themed specialty license plate for California vehicles.

This is an exciting development for Disneyland fans, as Walt Disney World regulars regularly get the opportunity to show off their Disney Parks passions with specialty license plates.

This includes special offerings for large anniversary years.

The process includes DMV approval, design finalization, and reaching at least 7,500 preorders.

Funds raised will support essential but underfunded healthcare services, including staffing, clinical education, and patient/family support programs.

License plates will cost $50 (sequential) or $103 (personalized), plus fees, with annual renewals of $40 or $83.

Proceeds, after administrative costs, will go into a state fund managed by CHFFA.

Funds will be distributed to 13 participating children’s hospitals across California.

These hospitals include five University of California children’s hospitals and eight nonprofit children’s hospitals. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Rady Children’s Health Orange County Rady Children's Health San Diego UC Davis Children’s Hospital UC Irvine Health Children’s Hospital UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital UC San Diego Health Children’s Hospital UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco Valley Children’s Hospital.

To help bring these license plate designs to fruition, you can fill out an Interest Form on the official Office of the State Treasurer website, where you’ll also have the opportunity to get email updates on the project.

What They’re Saying:

Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, chair of CHFFA: “In this time when Californians are struggling to get access to care, we are thrilled to help unlock new funding to help expand care, improve health outcomes, and promote the well-being of children with serious and complex medical needs. I applaud the creativity of the Disneyland community in dreaming up this incredible opportunity and am grateful to our colleagues at the California Children’s Hospital Association for sharing this vision and working to make this collaboration a reality. We look forward to advancing this application, revealing the design, and launching preorders in the months ahead.”

“In this time when Californians are struggling to get access to care, we are thrilled to help unlock new funding to help expand care, improve health outcomes, and promote the well-being of children with serious and complex medical needs. I applaud the creativity of the Disneyland community in dreaming up this incredible opportunity and am grateful to our colleagues at the California Children’s Hospital Association for sharing this vision and working to make this collaboration a reality. We look forward to advancing this application, revealing the design, and launching preorders in the months ahead.” Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino: "Walt Disney was dedicated to bringing the magic of Disney to children’s hospitals, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward. By deepening our support for children’s hospitals right here in California, we are reinforcing Walt’s promise to deliver moments of joy, comfort and inspiration to kids when they need it most.”

"Walt Disney was dedicated to bringing the magic of Disney to children’s hospitals, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward. By deepening our support for children’s hospitals right here in California, we are reinforcing Walt’s promise to deliver moments of joy, comfort and inspiration to kids when they need it most.” AnnLouise Kuhns, President & CEO of CCHA: “Children’s hospitals care for patients with the most serious and complex medical conditions like cancer, congenital heart disease, and cystic fibrosis. Delivering that care takes a team of passionate, highly-skilled professionals working together to support every part of a child’s healing. We’re grateful to CHFFA and Disneyland for this initiative, which will support children and families going through some of their toughest moments and help these children get back to the most important job of all: being kids.”

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