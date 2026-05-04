Photos: Disneyland Marks Star Wars Day with a Plethora of New Merchandise Items in Galaxy's Edge

But don't worry if you couldn't make it out to Batuu, as many of these items are also available online.

It's May the 4th at the Disneyland Resort, where the galaxy's biggest Star Wars fans can get their hands on some exclusive merchandise and food items, in addition to all the usual Star Wars fun that Disneyland has to offer.

Shortly after opening, guests split their time either heading to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or to the new items released at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, both of which had lengthy lines.

Fortunately, The Mandalorian and Grogu were patrolling the line for Dok-Ondar's to make sure there wasn't any trouble.

The new items available at Dok Ondar's included a Yoda figure replica, Bo-Katan Kryze light-up figure, Jabba the Hutt light-up figure, Mythosaur wall decor, Rancor wall decor, Mandalorian gauntlets and the Maul: Shadow Lord legacy lightsaber hilt. Many of these items are also available on DisneyStore.com, so we've included links with more details.

Skiff Guard helmet, Temple Guard mask and Great Holocron round out the items exclusive to Dok Ondar's.

Other items that could be found here and "off planet" as well included a 104th Battalion Clone Trooper helmet, Padmé Amidala limited-edition collector's doll, Obi-Wan Kenobi legacy lightsaber set, a Darth Maul figure and Boushh helmet.

Disney and Starbucks have once again teamed up for the fan-favorite Discovery Series to highlight planets visited throughout the Skywalker Saga, this time featuring Naboo, Endor and Crait.

Outside in the Black Spire Outpost Market, guests can get their hands on a series of limited edition sets that features a comic, a toy figure, and a collectible medallion. Get a closer look at these in our post from Walt Disney World.

New novelty items, including the Jabba the Hutt Sail Barge bucket and Salvaged Protocol Droid bucket, are available at Galaxy's Edge.

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