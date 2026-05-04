Star Wars Day 2026: Skywalker Saga, Mandalorian Helmets Join the Lineup at Disney Store
Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up, including helmets from the Skywalker Saga.
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What’s Happening:
- Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.
- Three helmets honoring the stories of the galaxy’s greatest characters are available for purchase and will make stunning additions to any Star Wars collection. For this 2026, these offerings include:
- Skiff Guard Helmet
- Boushh Voice-Changing Helmet
- The Mandalorian Voice-Changing Helmet
- Both the Skiff Guard and Boushh helmets are from Return of the Jedi and are worn by Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa, respectively. The heroes don the helmets when blending in at Jabba’s Palace to rescue Han Solo from the clutches of the infamous Hutt.
- As for the Mandalorian helmet, this is the signature look for Din Djarin. As part of the Mandalorian Creed, he’s vowed never to remove the helmet in front of a living being.
- Fans can shop the collection of helmets that are available now at Disney Store.
Boushh Voice-Changing Helmet with Sound and Light Effects – Galactic Archive Series – Star Wars
The Mandalorian Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars
Skiff Guard Helmet – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store
Other Helmets
Jango Fett Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
104th Battalion Clone Trooper Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars
Jedi Temple Guard Mask – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Everything Star Wars Day
Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!