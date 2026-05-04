First Look at New Mandalorian and Grogu Mission Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Disney Parks reveals new clip from the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In the spirit of May The 4th a new transmission straight from the Outer Rim has arrived from one of the galaxy’s most iconic duos, giving fans their first look at what’s next for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

What’s Happening:

Shared by Disney Parks on X, the newly released preview teases the updated storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, bringing fresh energy to the attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In the short clip, the Mandalorian delivers a mission briefing from aboard the Razor Crest. He begins outlining a high-stakes objective: track down two Imperial officers and a pirate, capture them, and secure any valuable cargo they may be transporting. The mission, guided by intel from Hondo Ohnaka, leads guests to Tatooine, a familiar and iconic location within the Star Wars universe.

Incoming transmission!💫📡 Here’s a first look at your mission briefing, straight from the Razor Crest. A new adventure awaits on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, debuting May 22, 2026 at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/kmcCmfhCIt — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 4, 2026

The addition of the Mandalorian and Grogu marks a major update to the attraction’s narrative, blending The Mandalorian storyline with the immersive, interactive gameplay of Smugglers Run.

Guests will once again take on crew roles aboard the Millennium Falcon, but with a new purpose and characters guiding their journey.

The updated experience is set to debut on May 22, 2026, aligning with broader Star Wars celebrations and continuing Disney’s efforts to evolve its park offerings with current fan-favorite stories.

The inclusion of characters from The Mandalorian reflects the franchise’s ongoing expansion and its integration into the theme park experience and is especially timely with the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters later this month.

With new dialogue, a fresh mission, and the promise of high-stakes bounty hunting, this update is an exciting new chapter for Smugglers Run.

What We Know About The Mandalorian and Grogu in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run:

Since its opening, Smugglers Run has allowed guests to step inside the cockpit of the iconic Millennium Falcon, taking on roles as pilots, engineers, or gunners in an interactive smuggling mission with Hondo Ohnaka. Now, that journey is expanding into new corners of the galaxy.

While Disney has yet to reveal full story details, the inclusion of Din Djarin and Grogu suggests a narrative tie-in with The Mandalorian, one of the most successful and culturally impactful Star Wars series on Disney+.

In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.

The story of the attraction will be updated, as Hondo Ohnaka catches wind of a deal on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates, setting the stage for a high-stakes chase across the galaxy. Guests will team up with Mando and Grogu to track them down and claim a bounty in a dynamic, galaxy-spanning adventure.

Perhaps the least desired of the three positions within the cockpit, Engineer, will allow guests to interact with Grogu in a unique way when these updates debut next year.

This update continues Disney’s broader strategy of keeping attractions dynamic and closely aligned with current storytelling across film and streaming. By integrating characters that audiences are actively following, the parks experience becomes a living extension of the Star Wars universe rather than a static snapshot.

The attraction overlay is set to debut the same day as the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters and IMAX on May 22.

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