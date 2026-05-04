Orlando Airport Sends Up Star Tours with Trademark Social Media Humor in New Video

Catch your flight out of MCO, hopefully with no rebel spies aboard.

A new video from the Orlando International Airport will get everyone in the Star Wars spirit today, especially if they are fans of the nearby Star Tours attraction at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) continues to retain their status as one of the best social media accounts to follow (especially for an airport!) for theme park fans as they went to a Galaxy Far, Far Away in their post today, May 4th.

Celebrating Star Wars Day (as in "May the Fourth Be With You"), MCO took to their social media accounts to do a parody of the classic Walt Disney World attraction, Star Tours - The Adventures Continue, found at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

In it, we fly around the airport a la the Starspeeder 1000 in the attraction, getting stopped for questioning by Darth Vader (via action figure) as we have a rebel spy on board.

The spy? The famous statue from the airport, a hyperrealistic figure known as "The Traveler."

From there, we continue to fly through the airport in a near perfect parody of the Star Wars-themed attraction, all with MCO touches along the way as try to get to our gate.

As for that incoming transmission? Anyone who has ever travelled through MCO could probably guess who is about to make a cameo. But you can find out for yourself in the video below.

To travel through MCO on your way to Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs!

For more fun from Star Wars day this year, be sure to check out our landing featuring the latest updates and merch drops from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.