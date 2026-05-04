Star Wars Day 2026: Temple Guard and Clones of the Republic 104th Battalion Get New Collections at Disney Store

Helmets, action figures, and lightsaber hilts are key pieces in these collections.

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up.

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What’s Happening:

Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.

Fans can add to their assortment of Star Wars figures and display pieces with the Temple Guard and Clones of the Republic: 104th Battalion collections.

The Temple Guard series features the signature mask worn by the dedicated Jedi as well as a lightsaber hilt that will glow yellow if connected to a Legacy Lightsaber blade (sold separately).

Clones of the Republic: 104th Battalion also has a helmet that can be worn or displayed, and an action figure of the trooper that features multiple points of articulation and a blaster accessory.

The Star Wars Temple Guard and Clones of the Republic: 104th Battalion Collections are available now at Disney Store.

Star Wars Temple Guard Collection

Jedi Temple Guard Mask – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Jedi Temple Guard Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Clones of the Republic: 104th Battalion Collection

104th Battalion Clone Trooper Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars

104th Battalion Clone Trooper Talking Action Figure – 10 1/2'' – Star Wars Power Force

Everything Star Wars Day

Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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