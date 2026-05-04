Photos: New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Collector's Sets Arrive on Batuu for Star Wars Day

The limited-editions are sure to please fans of the Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

As promised, special collectors sets have debuted today (May 4th) for Star Wars day at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. We're on scene at Disney's Hollywood Studios where the limited-edition sets are available.

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There are five different sets available, and we spotted these at a special setup in the middle of the Black Spire Market area on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge) near the old Creature Stall. Each features a limited edition comic (note that this is NOT the special Galaxy's Edge Marvel series, Echoes of the Empire), a toy figure, and a collectible medallion.

The sets feature characters found in the Disney Parks land, including a Stormtrooper and Chewbacca. The characters sure to entice fans though are those prominently featured and commonly associated with the destinations - including Hondo Ohnaka, Dok-Ondar, and DJ R-3X. Each set retails (as of press time) for $34.99 plus tax, and with a limit of two each. Each is a limited edition of 5,500 each.

Though we spotted these sets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, they are also available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort, per an official announcement that was made several days ago.

You can also find them at DisneyStore.com, so if you can't make it to the park, we've got you covered with some links below!

DJ R-3X Collector's Set

Hondo Ohnaka Collector's Set

Dok-Ondar Collector's Set

Stormtrooper Collector's Set

Chewbacca Collector's Set

To visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for yourself and see all these characters, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs!