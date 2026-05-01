More May 4th Fun as New Limited-Edition Collector's Sets Teased for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The sets will also be available on DisneyStore.com
More Star Wars fun as we get closer to May 4, including the announcement of some limited-edition collectors' sets coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- As we continue to ramp up into all things Star Wars as we get closer to May 4 (as in, "May the Fourth Be With You"), we're learning more about some special merchandise that will be available at Disney Parks and on Disney Store.
- Launching on May 4, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World (or checking out DisneyStore.com) can find all new limited-edition sets featuring some favorite characters from the land.
- There are five in total, each with an edition size of 5,500 celebrating characters seen in the destination - including Chewbacca, DJ R-3X, Dok-Ondar and more.
- The sets include a full-size comic book, sculpted coin, and action figure.
- The limited-edition sets arrive on May 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM PT at the parks and on DisneyStore.com.
- Additionally, more Create Your Own Headband accessories are coming to DisneyStore.com, like Darth Vader, R2-D2, and more. While a number of these will only be available on DisneyStore.com, guests visiting the Disney Parks can find some Mandalorian and Grogu accessories now.
Author's Pick:
- Of the five sets, I'd have to beeline toward the DJ R-3X collection.
- DJ R-3X is the fan-favorite character who has been relocated and re-programmed to serve as the in-house DJ at Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- Devotees may recall the character in a previous life (that still comes through every now and then while spinning those fresh beats) as RX-24 or Captain Rex from the original iteration of the popular Star Tours attraction at the parks.
- He plays catchy tracks that set the vibe of the whole cantina, keeping the party going though he does occasionally glitch into his past life as a pilot. Making it more special, the late Paul Reubens once again returned to provide new dialogue for the character, reprising his original role, ahead of the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com