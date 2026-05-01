More May 4th Fun as New Limited-Edition Collector's Sets Teased for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The sets will also be available on DisneyStore.com

More Star Wars fun as we get closer to May 4, including the announcement of some limited-edition collectors' sets coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • As we continue to ramp up into all things Star Wars as we get closer to May 4 (as in, "May the Fourth Be With You"), we're learning more about some special merchandise that will be available at Disney Parks and on Disney Store.
  • Launching on May 4, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World (or checking out DisneyStore.com) can find all new limited-edition sets featuring some favorite characters from the land.
  • There are five in total, each with an edition size of 5,500 celebrating characters seen in the destination - including Chewbacca, DJ R-3X, Dok-Ondar and more.
  • The sets include a full-size comic book, sculpted coin, and action figure.

  • The limited-edition sets arrive on May 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM PT at the parks and on DisneyStore.com.
  • Additionally, more Create Your Own Headband accessories are coming to DisneyStore.com, like Darth Vader, R2-D2, and more. While a number of these will only be available on DisneyStore.com, guests visiting the Disney Parks can find some Mandalorian and Grogu accessories now.

Author's Pick:

  • Of the five sets, I'd have to beeline toward the DJ R-3X collection.
  • DJ R-3X is the fan-favorite character who has been relocated and re-programmed to serve as the in-house DJ at Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
  • Devotees may recall the character in a previous life (that still comes through every now and then while spinning those fresh beats) as RX-24 or Captain Rex from the original iteration of the popular Star Tours attraction at the parks.
  • He plays catchy tracks that set the vibe of the whole cantina, keeping the party going though he does occasionally glitch into his past life as a pilot. Making it more special, the late Paul Reubens once again returned to provide new dialogue for the character, reprising his original role, ahead of the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti