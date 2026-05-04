Star Wars Day 2026: New Shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Includes TIE Echelon and Great Holocron Display Pieces
Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up, including figurines from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
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What’s Happening:
- Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.
- A new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been unveiled, containing figurines and display pieces every fan would be proud to own. Two of the key items are:
- TIE Echelon Figurine
- Great Holocron
- Developed by the Galactic Empire, the TIE Echelon is a transport ship, most recognizable from its use by the First Order. This ship can be spotted on Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This miniature, figurine version is a detailed replica meant to be displayed among your Imperial collection.
- This Great Holocron might not hold the actual information from the Jedi Archives on Courscant, but it does feature lights and sounds! Designed to look like the storage devices kept in the Jedi libraries, this gorgeous, 12-sided figure is made up of clear pentagons, is accented in gold, and the interior has a soft blue glow.
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge collectibles are available now at Disney Store.
TIE Echelon Vehicle Figure with Light Effect – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Great Holocron with Lights and Sounds – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Mythosaur Wall Decor – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Rancor Wall Decor – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Jabba the Hutt Light-Up Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Darth Maul Figure – Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be With You 2026
Bo-Katan Kryze Light Up Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Everything Star Wars Day
Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
$79.00
New
Dathomir's Rancor was a reptilian carnivore creature from the Star Wars galaxy. This fearsome, formidable being with armored hide – associated with Jabba the Hutt's pet, Pateesa – comes home in the form of a wall art sculpture with antiqued bronze finish and a hole in back for easy hanging. Fans of Star Wars and their friends will get an intergalactic scare every time they catch a glance!
436000272039
436000272039
TIE Echelon Vehicle Figure with Light Effect – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
$309.00
New
A TIE assault shuttle manufactured by Sienar-Jaemus Fleet Systems as part of the TIE series, this shuttle is used mainly for small troop and cargo tansport. It's equipped with twin clusters of three ion engines on each side, heavy laser cannons, a shield generator and advanced sensors to monitor and scan enemy communications to effectively avoid hostile encounters. Unlike other TIE shuttles, the TIE Echelon can go into hyperspace and does not require deployment from a Star Destroyer. Bring home the First Order's TIE Echelon vehicle, an exclusive to Batuu. This finely detailed reproduction was created for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The light-up base makes this an excellent addition to any collection.
436000235744
436000235744