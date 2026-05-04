Star Wars Day 2026: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Maul Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Set, and Lightsaber Hilt Come to Disney Store

This pair will duel once again...this time to see which collectible you'll be bringing home!

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up, including limited edition lightsabers.

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What’s Happening:

Your Star Wars Day celebration can be enjoyed in many ways, and if shopping is part of your festivities, then you’ll want to check out the latest arrivals at Disney Store.

As in previous years, today’s drops include a Lightsaber hilt and a Lightsaber set inspired by the iconic weapons wielded by Jedi and Sith.

Obi-Wan Kenobi gets a Legacy Lightsaber set that includes his classic hilt and blue lightsaber blade packaged in a collectible box.

Also featured this year is Darth Maul, who ironically was defeated by the aforementioned Obi-Wan in both The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Rebels. Maul receives a limited edition Legacy Lightsaber hilt themed to his new animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord, that comes in dispaly box and includes prints and memorabilia from the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Set and the Maul: Shadow Lord Limited Edition Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $249.99-$400.00.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Set

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars

Maul: Shadow Lord Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

Maul (Shadow Lord) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars – Limited Edition

Everything Star Wars Day

Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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