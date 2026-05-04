The Force Awakens on Spooner Street: "Family Guy" Teases a Potential Return to Star Wars Spoofs
Getting in on the Star Wars Day action, Hulu has teased a potential new Star Wars spoof for "Family Guy"
Could Family Guy be returning to a galaxy far, far away for another spoof? A new tease from Hulu on social media seems to indicate that’s a possibility.
What's Happening:
- As the world marks May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, Hulu teased a potential new Family Guy project returning to the Star Wars galaxy.
- A simple image of the Griffin's house on Spooner Street is made intriguing with The Mandalorian's Razor Crest parked in front, with a caption stating "The Force is strong on Spooner Street. Stay tuned to find out why"
- This would not be the first time Family Guy has crossed over with Star Wars, as they produced a trio of memorable specials in the late 00s spoofing the original Star Wars trilogy. Those specials were known as:
- Blue Harvest (A New Hope)
- Something, Something, Something, Dark Side (The Empire Strikes Back)
- It's a Trap! (Return of the Jedi)
- With a tease of the Razor Crest, it appears that Family Guy could be gearing up to spoof The Mandalorian in an upcoming Hulu special.
- While Family Guy has steered clear of full-on Star Wars spoofs in recent years, they still continue to spoof major film and TV projects, with a recent episode from the current season spoofing To Kill a Mockingbird, The Odd Couple and Hamlet.
- Last season, Family Guy turned its satirical eye to Top Gun, with a full episode parody titled "Fat Gun."
More Star Wars News:
- Disney Parks have shared a first look at your mission briefing, straight from the Razor Crest, for the updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- A new first-look at the upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived on Disney+.
- A new May the 4th ad for The Mandalorian and Grogu pulls on nostalgic threads of Star Wars past.
- Another wave of Starbucks mugs featuring Star Wars destinations have arrived on Disney Store.
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