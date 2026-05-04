Star Wars Day 2026: Next Wave of Starbucks Discovery Series Mugs Have Arrived

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) new collectibles, apparel, toys, and more. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and this year Disney Store has an exciting offering of galactic goodies you won’t want to pass up, including mugs from Starbucks.



(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day is here, and once again Disney and Starbucks have teamed up for the fan-favorite Discovery Series to highlight planets visited throughout the Skywalker Saga.

This year, instead of focusing on a specific trilogy, the collection features one planet from each trilogy: Naboo - Phantom Menace - Prequel Trilogy Endor - Return of the Jedi - Original Trilogy Crait - The Last Jedi - Sequel Trilogy Ornament set

Just like the previous drops in this series, each mug has a white background and is decorated with colorful images of landmarks and characters important to the planet. The inside of the mugs feature a solid color that’s subtly connected to the famed destination.

Starbucks “Discovery Series” mugs and ornament set will be available at Disney Store starting at 8 am PT on May 4, 2026. Each sells for $24.99.

Naboo

Naboo is the site of several key moments for the Jedi and the Galactic Senate. Designs include Queen Amadala in her red gown, Darth Maul facing off against Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jin, and the underwater pods where the Gungans abide.

Naboo Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Endor

The lush forest moon was essential in securing a victory for the Rebellion, but mostly we love it for teaching us about Ewoks! The characters showcased here include Leia, Wicket, and Chewbacca in an AT-ST, plus an Imperial Shuttle.

Endor Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Crait

First introduced on the big screen in The Last Jedi, the mineral planet is where the Resistance faced off against the First Order. This mug features Rey using the Force to move rocks, a Vulptex, and a V-4X-D ski speeder.

Crait Mug by Starbucks® – Discovery Series – Star Wars

Ornament Set

Crait, Naboo and Endor Starbucks® Mug Ornament Set – Discovery Series – Star Wars



Everything Star Wars Day

Check out all of the Star Wars Day news, merchandise, reveals, and more with our Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You tags.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



