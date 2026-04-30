Padmé Amidala Takes Center Stage in New Collection of Apparel, Accessories, and Limited Edition Doll
For the better, right?
In a sea of Star Wars announcements as we get closer to May 4, a Padmé Amidala collection is sure to stand out to a number of fans.
What's Happening:
- It's still April and the Star Wars/May 4th onslaught is already in full swing and we're getting a look at the Padmé Amidala Lakeside Collection.
- This collection celebrates a fan favorite look of Padmé Amidala from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, with the apparel and accessories launching only on DisneyStore.com on May 4.
- An ear headband fit for a Queen features rhinestone detailing and an ombre color palette, we have the Padmé Amidala Lakeside Collection Ear Headband by BaubleBar.
- Also inspired by Padmé Amidala’s lake dress comes the Padmé Amidala bag by Her Universe, with a decorative lace border and detailed pearlescent symbol, this bag contains both a detachable shoulder strap and top carry handle.
- More from BaubleBar, we have the Padmé Amidala Earrings. Inspired by the Queen’s Naboo style, these drop earrings are sure to become a must-have accessory for any style forward Star Wars fan.
- Catch this collection and more on DisneyStore.com starting May 4, 2026 at 8 a.m. PST.
- But wait, there's more! Based on the iconic scene by the lake on Naboo in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, a brand new limited edition doll perfectly captures Padmé’s elegance and style.
- The doll features flowing fabric, soft ombre coloring, and sparkling accents that are signature elements of this lakeside look.
- The necklace, arm cuffs, and charm on the back of the dress are made of metal but have an enamel fill with an iridescent sheen that is inspired by mother of pearl, giving them an organic appearance.
- Finishing touches include the Padmé doll’s intricate hairdo and glamorous makeup, scaling down the finer details that appeared in the original moments in the film.
- The Padmé Amidala Limited Edition Collector’s Doll launches at 8 a.m. PST on May 4th via DisneyStore.com. It will also be coming soon to the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
The Source Material:
- In Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, we meet Padmé (Natalie Portman) the young queen who turned senator by Episode II: Attack of the Clones.
- A key figure in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Padmé is known for her political idealism, strong moral compass, and complicated relationship with Anakin Skywalker.
- It's Anakin that Padmé hides away with at a lakeside retreat on Naboo, serving up the inspiration for this collection.
- This also happens to be where Anakin professes his true feelings for Padmé, where she pushes back insisting that a relationship between them is forbidden due to their responsibilities, given her political position and the Jedi rules that he must obey.
- The scene is famous (and sometimes mocked) for its stylized, almost overly poetic dialogue and dreamy atmosphere. Lines like Anakin’s intense confessions have become widely discussed among fans—some see it as awkward, others as intentionally depicting a kind of naive, forbidden love.
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