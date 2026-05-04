Why Can Guests No Longer Affect the Spinning on Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin?

Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin's has received an attention-getting change at Disneyland, but why exactly has this come to be?

What's Happening:

When Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin re-opened last week, after being closed for refurbishment for a couple of months, it was quickly realized by many that the attraction had been altered in a notable way.

Namely, guests can no longer cause their car to spin by themselves.

Though the steering wheel that's always been a part of Lenny the Cab vehicle is still there, it's now essentially just a prop.

But, no, the ride's name is not a lie all of a sudden, since there is still some spinning involved.

Instead, it now occurs at specific moments, rather than being affected by anything the guest does.

Laughing Place reached out about these changes and were told by Disneyland officials, "We continually make updates to our attractions based on a variety of factors, including guest behavior and feedback."

Additionally, the spokesperson told us, "We are now able to offer lap sitting for our younger guests on Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, by making modifications to the steering wheel component of the attraction. This update is part of an effort to mitigate unexpected down times on this attraction and this will allow for more guests to ride the attraction and a better overall guest experience."