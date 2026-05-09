Oogie Boogie Bash: Disney Reveals Magic Key Ticket Pre-Sale Dates

There’s never a wrong time to start planning for Halloween, and Magic Key Holders looking to get tickets to Disney California Adventure’s Oogie Boogie Bash can get presale tickets next month!

What’s Happening:

Halloween Time is one of the best seasons to visit the Disneyland Resort!

Decked out with autumnal and spooky decor, both parks have tons to explore including ride overlays, entertainment offerings, limited-time food, and the spectacular separately-ticketed event Oogie Boogie Bash.

Each year, tickets sell out almost as fast as the Eras Tour, with fans waiting in long virtual queues to get a chance to attend.

In a recent Magic Key Holder email, Disney quietly announced when tickets for the event will go on sale for Disney’s biggest fans.

For Disney’s highest tier key, the Inspire Key, tickets go on sale on June 16th, with all other Key Holders having access to the pre-sale on June 17th.

During Oogie Boogie Bash, a plethora of exclusive meet and greet opportunities, trick or treating, nighttime spectaculars, and the fan-favorite Villain’s Grove bring the spooky season fun to life!

Oogie Boogie Bash has 33 event nights this year, including: August: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 September: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17,20, 22, 24, 27, 29 October: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 31



For those looking for a deep dive into last year’s event, you can check out our articles on the characters and collectibles you’ll find at Oogie Boogie Bash!

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