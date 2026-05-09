Oogie Boogie Bash: Disney Reveals Magic Key Ticket Pre-Sale Dates
Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort begins August 21st!
There’s never a wrong time to start planning for Halloween, and Magic Key Holders looking to get tickets to Disney California Adventure’s Oogie Boogie Bash can get presale tickets next month!
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Time is one of the best seasons to visit the Disneyland Resort!
- Decked out with autumnal and spooky decor, both parks have tons to explore including ride overlays, entertainment offerings, limited-time food, and the spectacular separately-ticketed event Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Each year, tickets sell out almost as fast as the Eras Tour, with fans waiting in long virtual queues to get a chance to attend.
- In a recent Magic Key Holder email, Disney quietly announced when tickets for the event will go on sale for Disney’s biggest fans.
- For Disney’s highest tier key, the Inspire Key, tickets go on sale on June 16th, with all other Key Holders having access to the pre-sale on June 17th.
- During Oogie Boogie Bash, a plethora of exclusive meet and greet opportunities, trick or treating, nighttime spectaculars, and the fan-favorite Villain’s Grove bring the spooky season fun to life!
- Oogie Boogie Bash has 33 event nights this year, including:
- August: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30
- September: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17,20, 22, 24, 27, 29
- October: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 31
- For those looking for a deep dive into last year’s event, you can check out our articles on the characters and collectibles you’ll find at Oogie Boogie Bash!
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