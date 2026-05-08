Tiki Bar Fun: Disneyland Hotel's Trader Sam's Announces Mixology Seminar's Summer 2026 Return

Learn how to create one of the fan-favorite bar's delicious drinks.

Trader Sam’s at Disneyland Hotel is known for its incredible tropical cocktails, and, now, the bar’s Mixology Seminar is set to return this month and run throughout the summer!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has announced the return of the popular Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar.

Located at the Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam’s is a fan favorite spot for a cocktail or mocktail during a visit to the resort.

The upcharge bartending experience invites guests to learn how to craft the incredible drinks on the menu, which includes one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic recipe.

Afterwards, a fireside reception will invite attendees to celebrate their creations with a cocktail, hors’ d'oeuvres and live entertainment.

A special 15th anniversary mug will also be given out.

The Mixology Seminar is set to return on May 25th, 2026 with four time slots at 3PM, 5PM, 8PM, and 10PM.

Fans will also be able to choose additional dates throughout May, June, and July, including: May 27th: 3PM, 5PM, 8PM, and 10PM June 22nd: 4PM, 6PM, and 9PM June 26th: 3PM, 5PM, 8PM, and 10PM July 20th:4PM, 6PM, and 9PM July 24th: 3PM, 5PM, 8PM, and 10PM

Guests must be over the age of 21 to participate in the experience, which runs for $183 per person before tax and gratuity.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting May 14th, with more information available at the official Disneyland website.

For those looking for additional planning help for their Disneyland Resort adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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