The Magic of Mothers: Disney Highlights Disney Parks Moms That Inspired a New Generation of Cast Members

Disney’s legacy extends beyond theme parks, fostering generations of families whose careers and connections grow together within its magic. In honor of Mother’s Day, Disney is highlighting the legacy of several cast members whose kids have followed in their footsteps.

What’s Happening:

Disney careers can create magic that spans generations, especially through families inspired by hardworking mothers.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Disney is highlighting two very special mothers that have passed that Disney difference down to their kids.

Connie began working at Walt Disney World Resort at age 16 and built a 35+ year career, eventually moving into Workforce Management supporting cast members.

She raised her two children while working at Disney, where the parks, water parks, and cruises became a big part of their lives.

Her son Matthew now works in food and beverage at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and studies culinary arts through Disney Aspire.

“Growing up, I always saw how much my mom cared about what she did,” Matthew said. “Watching her build a career here at Disney made me want to find something I’m passionate about too, and Disney has given me the chance to do that.”

Her daughter Aiyana also works at Walt Disney World Resort and is studying business administration with goals of becoming a leader.

“Watching my mom build her career has really inspired me,” Aiyana said. “It pushes me to work hard, keep learning, and believe that one day I can build something just as meaningful.”

Both children were inspired by watching their mom grow her career and now share that same workplace connection with her.

“One of my proudest moments has been seeing my kids find their own paths here,” Connie said. “Disney has supported me through every stage of my life, and now I get to see that same support extended to my children.”

At Disneyland Resort, Jenny Sweetman started in 1983 as a hostess and built a decades-long career across many roles.

Her three daughters grew up watching her dedication and developed their own interest in working at Disney.

Kellie joined Disneyland in 2011, worked in operations, and advanced into safety roles while continuing her education.

Andie started in retail and pursued a degree in Hospitality Management while exploring different opportunities at the resort.

Jessica joined nearly 30 years after her mom, starting in the same location, later earning an MBA and working in Communications telling cast stories.

“As kids, we didn’t always understand what our mom did,” shared her daughter, Jessica. “We just knew she worked at Disneyland, and that meant something. We saw how much she loved what she did, and how much she cared about the people she worked with.”

Disney programs like Disney Aspire and other educational opportunities helped support their career growth.

“I just wanted them to know they could do anything,” Jenny said. “Disney gave me the space to grow, and I wanted them to feel that same kind of possibilities for themselves.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms that have dedicated themselves to create magic for guests around the world!

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