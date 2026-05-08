Josh Groban Takes a Spin to Promote His New Album in Latest "Teacup Confessions"
As Groban's new album "CINEMATIC" hits streaming platforms, he takes a spin aboard the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland.
The latest episode of Teacup Confessions has dropped, seeing singer Josh Groban take a spin and answer some questions aboard the Mad Tea Party.
What's Happening:
- The latest installment of the new Disney Parks web series, Teacup Confessions, has arrived and in it we join singer and songwriter Josh Groban.
- Similar to other entries in the series, Groban climbs aboard the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland to chat some of his park favorites, iconic song, and what Disney character he'd love to duet with.
- Groban also talks about his new movie-themed album, CINEMATIC, which coincidentally was released today on streaming platforms everywhere.
- Check out the new episode for yourself below.
- This is the sixth episode of the new Disney Parks web series, after taking us on a spin with:
- Hoppers stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan
- Tia, Tamara, and Tahj Mowry
- Anna Cathcart
- Lilo & Stitch star Maia Kealoha
- Paris Hilton
- To go for a spin yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A new Magic Key-exclusive popcorn bucket inspired by King Arthur Carrousel is set to debut at Disneyland Park beginning May 14, 2026.
- Disneyland is officially moving forward with plans to replace Autopia’s gas-powered cars with fully electric vehicles, but the timeline is delayed from a previous announcement.
- A Disneyland-themed license plate is in development for the state of California, aimed at supporting various children's hospitals.
- Guests riding Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin can no longer spin the vehicle themselves, with controlled spinning occurring instead.
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