Josh Groban Takes a Spin to Promote His New Album in Latest "Teacup Confessions"

As Groban's new album "CINEMATIC" hits streaming platforms, he takes a spin aboard the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland.

The latest episode of Teacup Confessions has dropped, seeing singer Josh Groban take a spin and answer some questions aboard the Mad Tea Party.

What's Happening:

  • The latest installment of the new Disney Parks web series, Teacup Confessions, has arrived and in it we join singer and songwriter Josh Groban.
  • Similar to other entries in the series, Groban climbs aboard the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland to chat some of his park favorites, iconic song, and what Disney character he'd love to duet with.
  • Groban also talks about his new movie-themed album, CINEMATIC, which coincidentally was released today on streaming platforms everywhere.
  • Check out the new episode for yourself below.

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