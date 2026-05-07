New Magic Key Exclusive King Arthur Carrousel Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland
Designed by artist Ashley Taylor, the collectible Fantasyland-inspired popcorn bucket arrives May 14 at Disneyland Park.
Disneyland fans and collectors will soon have a brand-new way to bring home a little piece of Fantasyland magic.
What’s Happening:
- A new Magic Key-exclusive popcorn bucket inspired by King Arthur Carrousel is set to debut at Disneyland Park beginning May 14, 2026.
- Designed by Disney artist Ashley Taylor, the specialty popcorn bucket captures the whimsical charm and nostalgic beauty of the iconic carousel attraction that has delighted guests since Disneyland’s opening day in 1955.
- Known for her distinctive pastel-inspired Disney artwork and fan-favorite park designs, Taylor’s artistic touch gives the collectible a storybook-inspired aesthetic that feels perfectly at home in Fantasyland.
- Disney shared a first look at the bucket on social media, showcasing a beautifully detailed design inspired by the classic carousel’s ornate horses, gold accents, and fantasy-inspired color palette. The collectible has a rotating element to it and continues Disney Parks’ recent trend of transforming beloved attractions into highly stylized popcorn buckets and souvenir items that double as display pieces for dedicated fans.
- The release is exclusive to Magic Key holders and will be available for purchase at select locations inside Disneyland Park while supplies last.
- Disney has not yet revealed specific purchase limits or exact distribution locations, but demand is expected to be high given the popularity of Magic Key-exclusive merchandise.
- Over the past several years, popcorn buckets have evolved from simple park snack containers into some of the most collectible merchandise items at Disney Parks worldwide. Limited-edition releases often draw long lines from guests eager to add new designs to their collections, especially when tied to beloved attractions, anniversaries, or exclusive offerings.
- The King Arthur Carrousel itself remains one of Disneyland’s most timeless attractions. Located in the heart of Fantasyland, the carousel was personally overseen by Walt Disney, who famously wanted every jumping horse restored to create a more dynamic and magical experience for guests. Today, the attraction remains a centerpiece of Fantasyland and one of the park’s most photographed icons.
- For Magic Key holders, the new collectible offers both a functional park souvenir and a tribute to one of Disneyland’s most enduring pieces of history.
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