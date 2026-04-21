Take A Spin Aboard Disneyland's Mad Tea Party with Paris Hilton in Latest "Teacup Confessions"
Ummmm, we're gonna need her to rewatch "Beauty and the Beast" after we watched this episode.
The latest Teacup Confessions heads back to Disneyland for a spin aboard a park classic with media mogul Paris Hilton.
What's Happening:
- The latest installment of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived and in it we join media personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton.
- Similar to other entries in the series, Hilton climbs aboard the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland and gets asked some basic park questions, like favorite snacks and things to do at the park, including moments where she was starstruck at a young age by the characters in the park.
- We also get some questions alluding to some of her famous catchphrases and projects, including her upcoming new documentary.
- Disney fans, buckle up - when asked who the most unfairly treated villain is, we get the answer and its nowhere near what one might expect, especially those who've viewed the actual movie she's referring to.
- Find out who it is in the full video below.
- This is the fifth episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, after taking us on a spin with:
- Hoppers stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan
- Tia, Tamara, and Tahj Mowry
- Anna Cathcart
- Lilo & Stitch Star Maia Kealoha
- This episode of the series comes out just a few months after the debut of her new film, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, which traces Hilton’s music journey - from her childhood dreams to her club-going adolescence, from her debut album to her musical reinvention - weaving together concert footage, unfiltered moments, archival clips, never-before-seen home videos, original narration, and new interviews.
- To go for a spin yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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