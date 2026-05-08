Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for May 5th

In addition to everything Star Wars Day, we check out the Madhappy collection at Disney Store, Disney Afternoon from RSVLTS, the latest from Toy Fair, and so much more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 259 – May 5, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Fan-Favorite Madhappy Collection Makes Its Disney Store Debut

When Disney and Madhappy announced their first collab last fall, fans were anxious to add the collection to their wardrobes which featured such comfy styles as hoodies, shorts, tees, and baseball caps. Now the assortment of apparel is available at Disney Store.



Inside Ravensburger's Toy Fair 2026: Lorcana Meets Pixar, BRIO Goes Floral, and Labyrinth Turns 40

Ravensburger returned to Toy Fair with one of the most ambitious showcases the brand has ever brought stateside, packed with new licenses, fresh play patterns, and a Disney portfolio that just keeps growing. From a Spider-Man GraviTrax debut and a brand-new BRIO universe to a 40th-anniversary edition of Labyrinth and the next chapter of Disney Lorcana, the company is clearly leaning into its strengths in 2026 — and inviting Disney fans of every age to come along for the ride.



Candace, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Vanessa Get New Funko POP! Figures This Summer

As Phineas and Ferb enjoys a renaissance thanks to last year's return of the series, three characters from the series are getting brand-new Funko POP! figures.

Nostalgia Alert! RSVLTS Releases New The Disney Afternoon Collection

Millennials, do you ever find yourself missing the simple joys of coming home and turning on The Disney Afternoon? Well, RSVLTS has just released a new line of products inspired by your favorite cartoon series.

More Star Wars Fun as Cakeworthy and RSVLTS Items Revealed for May 4th Debut

The last big reveal for new merch launching this May 4 are two of some of the biggest names that fans love - Cakeworthy and RSVLTS. Displaying beloved icons from across the galaxy comes the Star Wars Patches Sweater by Cakeworthy, and RSLVTS’ allover prints with classic characters including Anakin and Padme, Han Solo, Boba Fett, Yoda, and more.



Photos: Disneyland Marks Star Wars Day with a Plethora of New Merchandise Items in Galaxy's Edge

It's May the 4th at the Disneyland Resort, where the galaxy's biggest Star Wars fans can get their hands on some exclusive merchandise and food items, in addition to all the usual Star Wars fun that Disneyland has to offer. Shortly after opening, guests split their time either heading to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or to the new items released at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, both of which had lengthy lines.

Galactic-Inspired Scents Heading to Bath & Body Works Celebrating "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Bath & Body Works is launching a limited-edition collection inspired by the legendary bounty hunter and his little foundling that fans know and love.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – May 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 3-9

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

New LEGO Bluey Sets Bring More Playful Adventures Home This June

BBC Studios and The LEGO Group have officially unveiled four brand-new LEGO Bluey sets, expanding the playful universe across LEGO DUPLO, LEGO 4+, and LEGO 5+ lines ahead of their global launch on June 1, 2026.

Photos: New Patriotic Shirt Line Available at Disneyland Resort

A new patriotic line of clothes is now available in stores at the Disneyland Resort as well as at one of the outdoor kiosks at Disney California Adventure. There are three designs featuring either Mickey Mouse or the Disneyland logo that are perfect for your summer Americana adventures!

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" H.E.R.B.I.E. LEGO Set is Now Available for Pre-Order

The Fantastic Four's lovable robot pal, H.E.R.B.I.E., can soon be yours... in LEGO form!

Book Review: "Art of Coloring - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Adult Coloring Book Helps Fans Unwind Before the Movie

"What makes an adult coloring book different from a children's coloring book?" Mike C. answers this question and more in his review of Art of Coloring - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu from Lucasfilm Publishing and Random House Worlds.

Disney News | Star Wars Day

Fan-created holidays are the perfect time to not only share love of your favorite franchises, but also to shop (and gift) merchandise, hang out with fellow fans, and get sneak peeks at future excitement that awaits. One of the biggest holidays to celebrate is May the 4th Be With You, AKA Star Wars Day, and Laughing Place covered news from the big day!

Show Off Your Pride with New "Love Is Universal" Merchandise Available in Hollywood or Orlando

Guests can now celebrate their pride with a special selection of Love Is Universal merchandise that is now available in select locations at both the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Exclusive to those locations, the new collections feature apparel, accessories, and more - like a Spirit Jersey, hat, crossbody bag, tumbler, and other fun items.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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