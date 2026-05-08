The Anaheim Business Behind Disneyland's Beloved Maps

We talked to Tom Ling of Advantage ColorGraphics about the company's longtime partnership with the Disneyland Resort.

For generations of guests visiting Disneyland Resort, one of the very first traditions after entering the gates has been reaching for a guide map. Whether carefully plotting the fastest route to Space Mountain, circling must-do attractions with family members, or tucking the map away as a keepsake at the end of the day, the printed guide map has remained one of the most enduring parts of the Disneyland experience since opening day in 1955.

But while millions of guests have held those maps in their hands over the decades, few likely realize that many of them were produced just miles away from the resort by a local Orange County business that has quietly become part of Disneyland history itself.

At Advantage ColorGraphics, CEO Tom Ling oversees a company whose relationship with Disneyland stretches back more than 40 years. That partnership began in 1984 with travel brochures before eventually growing into the production of the iconic Disneyland Resort guide maps guests know today.

For Ling, the work is about far more than ink and paper.

“We always put every ounce of care into printing the map,” Ling explained. “It's not just a regular job for us. It's something that we care dearly about, the pressmen, salespeople, everyone involved.”

That sense of pride was evident throughout a recent conversation reflecting on the decades-long partnership between the Anaheim-based print company and Disney. While Disneyland Resort has evolved dramatically over the years — adding a second theme park, new lands, and countless attractions — Advantage ColorGraphics has been there helping document those changes one guide map at a time.

“It’s an extreme honor,” Ling said of producing the maps. “We look at the map also as a souvenir. It's not only a vehicle to help you guide.”

Even in an era dominated by smartphones and mobile apps, Ling believes the physical guide map still serves an important role in the guest experience. While visiting the parks himself, he often finds himself quietly observing guests using the maps his company helped create.

“When I'm at the park and I witness people using the map, it actually makes you feel good,” he shared. “You hear people saying, ‘Look at here. We can go here. We can get to Tomorrowland quicker.’ It’s easier to see it on the map than to see it on the app, I believe.”

That emotional connection to the maps is something Disney itself recently recognized in a special way. This month, Disneyland Resort presented Advantage ColorGraphics with a commemorative shadow box featuring specialty guide maps the company has printed throughout the years, celebrating decades of collaboration and craftsmanship.

For Ling, seeing those maps displayed together served as both a celebration of the partnership and a reminder of how quickly time passes.

“To be able to look back at the history, because in that shadow box it had some of the earlier maps to the current maps, and just to see that timeline go by, it just goes to show you that life goes by that quickly,” Ling reflected.

The collection also reinforced how deeply intertwined the company has become with Disneyland history itself. Over the decades, Advantage ColorGraphics has printed materials commemorating milestone anniversaries, new attractions, and entirely new lands, helping preserve moments that many Disney fans still remember fondly today.

The relationship has also brought meaningful recognition to the company within the broader Disney organization. In 2024, Disneyland Resort honored Advantage ColorGraphics with the Supplier of the Year Award, recognizing the company among more than a thousand Disney vendors across Disney Experiences.

“That was completely unexpected,” Ling said. “To hear that an organization like Disney sought out to appreciate our contributions to their business and what we mean to their business was truly a real honor.”

While the Disney connection provides credibility for the company professionally, Ling emphasized that the relationship means even more personally because of the impact it has on the local community. As a fellow Anaheim business, Advantage ColorGraphics represents one of many Orange County companies supported through Disneyland Resort’s economic ecosystem.

“It feels really good that Disney sought out to support a local company like ours,” Ling said. “It helps influence jobs here and provides revenue to us so that we can provide for people that actually live near and around the city as well.”

That impact extends far beyond a single print shop. According to a 2025 study prepared by Oxford Economics, Disneyland Resort supports approximately 102,000 direct and indirect jobs across Southern California, with nearly 75% of those jobs located in Orange County. The study also found that approximately 1 in 20 Orange County jobs is supported as a result of the Disneyland Resort.

For Ling, those numbers represent real families and real livelihoods.

“It’s not lost on us how business trickles down,” he explained. “We’re really appreciative of Disney’s support for our business so that we could then reciprocate with our employees.”

Ultimately, the story behind Disneyland’s guide maps reflects something larger about the resort itself. While guests may only see the finished product in their hands, countless people behind the scenes contribute to creating the Disneyland experience every single day.

And for Ling, there is something especially meaningful about knowing his company plays a small role in helping guests experience at Disneyland.

“With so many pressures in life,” Ling reflected, “to be able to go to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth, it really brings it all together.”