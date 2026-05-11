Video: Take a Spin on the Newly Updated Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin at Disneyland
Now under the ride's control!
Take a spin on the newly updated Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin at Disneyland, now with controlled spinning aboard the classic attraction.
What's Happening:
- Fans aboard Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin at Disneyland have noticed a big change in recent weeks at the classic Mickey's Toontown attraction.
- The previously guest-controlled spinning aspect of the attraction - arguably the whole point of the wacky dark ride - has been removed.
- Gone is the option to spin wildly throughout, or not at all and just enjoy the toon-based scenery and fun, instead being forced into looking where the vehicle wants you to in a controlled manner.
- While the vehicle does spin rapidly throughout, a full 360 degrees, it is no longer at the whim of the guests, almost like a quick moving version of the Haunted Mansion.
- Take a look at the newly updated experience below.
To Completely Editorialize:
- Quite frankly, this all but defeats the entire purpose of the classic attraction in this author's opinion.
- Opened over 30 years ago at Disneyland, the big innovation of this new "spin" on a classic Fantasyland dark ride was to be able to control the wacky adventure through Downtown Toontown.
- Imagineer Joe Lanzisero has famously told the story numerous times: they had the idea and took a teacup from the Mad Tea Party on put it on Pinocchio's Daring Journey one night to see what kind of fun that could be.
- While doing so, they realized how much more work they'd have to do with Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin since prior, they would point the vehicle at what the guests would want to see.
- Now, they have to completely realize each scene since at any moment a guest could be facing this way or that way and seeing anything in that room.
- Sure, the vehicles do spin, but controlling them is almost a step backward and going back on the original idea of the attraction, making it more in line with the Fantasyland dark ride attractions that they were innovating the next level of.
- To ride Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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