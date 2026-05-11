Photos: Impressive New LEGO Figures Inspired by Star Wars and The Avengers Installed at Downtown Disney's LEGO Store
These replace prior displays inspired by "Toy Story" and "Beauty and the Beast"
As the exterior remodel of the LEGO Store continues at Downtown Disney, some exciting new, giant LEGO figures are beginning to appear.
What's Happening:
- The LEGO Store at Downtown Disney has been undergoing an exterior refurbishment for a number of months now, which has seen the old Toy Story display removed.
- As the refurbishment continues, some new figures inspired by Star Wars and The Avengers have been installed.
- Up first is an AT-ST from Return of the Jedi, depicting the scene where Chewbacca controls the Imperial walker, with an Ewok seen off to the side. The display really comes together with the forested LEGO backdrop of Endor.
- The other display features Disney's other major acquired brand from the 2010s – Marvel – and more specifically, The Avengers.
- LEGO versions of Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Thor, Falcon and Iron Man can be seen flying out of a space-like backdrop.
- Don't worry though, as the iconic Sleeping Beauty LEGO figure still proudly stands over the LEGO Store and will continue to do so.
- No date has been shared at this time regarding when the refurbishment on the LEGO Store will wrap up, however, the store remains open to guests.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Take a spin on the newly updated Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin at Disneyland, now with controlled spinning aboard the classic attraction.
- To mark six decades of one of Disney’s most beloved attractions, Disney Store has officially launched a brand new “it’s a small world” 60th anniversary collection.
- Disney quietly announced when tickets for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash will go on sale for Disney’s biggest fans.
- Trader Sam's Mixology Seminar is set to return this month and run throughout the summer.
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