Photos: Pride Merchandise Begins Rolling Out at Disneyland Resort

Slay your Disney Pride look with new Mickey Mouse-inspired ears, apparel, and accessories.

Rainbows are starting to pop across stores at the Disneyland Resort, and it’s a sign that Pride season is on the horizon!

New Pride merchandise has begun rolling out at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a new collection of colorful styles featuring one of Disney’s most iconic characters. Early finds include a Pride ear headband, a graphic tee, and a tote bag, all centered around Mickey Mouse and vibrant, multicolor designs. We spotted the following Pride items at The Emporium at Disneyland:

Pride Ear Headband - $36.99

Pride Rainbow Mickey Mouse Tee Shirt - $36.99

Pride Tote Bag - $19.99

While this appears to be just the beginning of the rollout with Pride month beginning in June, the arrival of these items signals the start of Disneyland’s seasonal Pride collection, which typically expands with additional apparel, accessories, and collectibles as summer approaches. For many guests, these items are a way to celebrate identity, show support, and bring a little extra pride into their park experience.

As inventory continues to hit shelves, availability may vary by location and demand, especially for popular items like ear headbands. Guests looking to grab pieces early may want to keep an eye on major retail spots throughout the resort.

With Pride celebrations like Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite around the corner, Disneyland is once again leaning into color, creativity, and community, one rainbow detail at a time.

More Disneyland News: