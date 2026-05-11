Photos: Construction Scrim and Walls Come Down at Disneyland's Carnation Cafe

Sadly, the newer sign has been restored without a grand return of the 1955 original.

Guests visiting Disneyland Park can once again see the Carnation Cafe on Main Street U.S.A. without construction walls and scrims. The popular Disneyland restaurant has an elegant marquee visible once again, welcoming guests to the fan favorite eatery.

Outside, the seating area remains, complete with red and white umbrellas to shade and cover guests while dining at the landmark location al fresco.

The sign and marquee remain the same as they have in the recent decades, though many Disneyland purists were hopeful after a recent storm caused the premature removal of the construction walls and scrims, revealing the original Carnation Company signage that dates back to when the park first opened back in 1955,

Known for old-school American comfort food, some turn-of-the-century décor, and its connection to Walt Disney himself, Carnation Cafe traces its roots back to Disneyland’s opening era and still carries the nostalgic Main Street atmosphere and feel. The aforementioned outdoor seating helps keep the restaurant quite popular, as does the menu of comfort food classics like burgers, fried pickles, soups, waffles, and the classic keeping fans connected to the man himself, Walt’s Chili.

To plan your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!