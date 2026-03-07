Photos: Vintage Carnation Company Sign Revealed on a Blustery Day at Disneyland

The Carnation Company signage has been hidden in plain sight since 1997!
A rather blustery day at Disneyland Park led to the temporary showcase of a vintage sign not seen at the park since the 1990s.

What's Happening:

  • Yesterday was a windy day at Disneyland, which led to the refurbishment scrims being taken down around Carnation Cafe and Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street, USA.
  • In doing this, Disneyland inadvertently revealed the 1955 original Carnation Company sign which has remained on the building, underneath the modern signage since it was first removed in the late 1990s.
  • Specifically, the Carnation Cafe location was one home to Carnation Ice Cream Parlor, sponsored by the company of the same name. It closed in early 1997 and became the Blue Ribbon Bakery, which was absorbed into the outdoor Carnation Cafe in 2012.

  • Here's a look at what the signage looks like today – when it's not under refurbishment.

  • The scrim being down also showed off some of the facades stripped down to their original design.

  • Both Carnation Cafe and Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor remain open to guests while this work is taking place.

