Photos: Pixar's "Hoppers" Takes Over Disney California Adventure's Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Pixar’s Hoppers is here, and guests visiting Disney California Adventure can hop into the animal kingdom action at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

What’s Happening:

Pixar’s latest original adventure Hoppers is in theaters now, and Disneyland Resort has a brand new activity perfect for fans to jump into the world of the film.

Over at Disney California Adventure’s Grizzly Peak, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is now offering guests the opportunity to join in on Mabel’s Seek & Find, an activity themed around Pixar’s latest film.

Visitors receive a physical keepsake map filled with challenges to complete along the trail.

Participants are invited to step into the shoes of one of four animals while exploring the trail.

Completing each challenge moves guests closer to finishing the adventure.

After finishing the trail’s tasks and exploring the area, guests receive a complimentary Hoppers-themed sticker as a prize.

Possible sticker characters include King George, Ellen Bear, Insect Queen, and Tom Lizard.

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the Hoppers-themed activity!

Stepping into the attraction, the Camp Notices and map boards have been decked out to show off the new activity.

Inside Trail, tons of Hoppers touches have been added to the area, introducing different characters with fun signage and props to fully immerse guests into the new film.

For the activity, guests will also find an emoji decoder to help them complete the challenges.

We also got a special Challenge Complete sticker featuring Mabel!

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

Hoppers is out now!.

