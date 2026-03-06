Photos: Exploring the Food Booths of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Check out some of the culinary delights available at this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – which begins today!

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival has kicked off for 2026, bringing a variety of delicious treats from across the Golden State to festival booths throughout the park.

As is tradition for the festival, food and beverages with flavors inspired by the Golden State will be featured at marketplaces and select locations throughout Disney California Adventure. Prior to the booths opening for the day, we took a look at what the menus have to offer. For the complete rundown, be sure to check out this year's Foodie Guide.

Mercado de Antojos (near Grizzly River Run)

Torta Ahogada: Braised pork carnitas, frijoles charros, pickled onion, and salsa (New)

Braised pork carnitas, frijoles charros, pickled onion, and salsa Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake: Café de olla-infused tres leches topped with piloncillo, chantilly, cinnamon, and a Mickey-shaped cookie

Café de olla-infused tres leches topped with piloncillo, chantilly, cinnamon, and a Mickey-shaped cookie Brown Soul Brewing Co., Quiero Maiz (New)

Black Cherry Paloma: Blanco tequila, black cherry purée, and sweet and sour topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel

Blanco tequila, black cherry purée, and sweet and sour topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel Blood Orange Paloma: Blanco tequila, Italian aperitif, blood orange juice, and sweet and sour, topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel

Blanco tequila, Italian aperitif, blood orange juice, and sweet and sour, topped with Fresca and garnished with a lime wheel Cantarito-Style Paloma

Paloma Flight: Cantarito-Style Paloma, Black Cherry Paloma, and Blood Orange Paloma

Uncork California (Paradise Gardens Park)

Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache, made with SNICKERS bar pieces

Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache, made with SNICKERS bar pieces Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa: Sparking wine, blue raspberry syrup, and pineapple juice (New)

Sparking wine, blue raspberry syrup, and pineapple juice Mango Melon Mimosa: Sparkling wine, mango purée, and rock melon syrup (New)

Sparkling wine, mango purée, and rock melon syrup Strawberry Punch Mimosa: Sparkling wine, strawberry purée, and Simply Fruit Punch (New)

Sparkling wine, strawberry purée, and Simply Fruit Punch Mimosa Flight: Mango Melon Mimosa, Strawberry Punch Mimosa, and Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa (New)

Mango Melon Mimosa, Strawberry Punch Mimosa, and Blue Raspberry Pineapple Mimosa Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé (New)

Kendall Jackson, Chenin Blanc (New)

La Crema, Chardonnay (New)

Nielson, Pinot Noir (New)

Red Wine Flight: Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé, Nielson Pinot Noir, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Rouge (New)

Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé, Nielson Pinot Noir, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Rouge Tablas Creek Vineyard, Patelin de Tablas Blanc (New)

Tablas Creek Vineyard, Patelin de Tablas Rouge (New)

Une Femme, The Betty Sparkling Brut (New)

White Wine Flight: Kendall Jackson Chenin Blanc, La Crema Chardonnay, and Tablas Creek Vineyard Patelin De Tablas Blanc (New)

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo (near Golden Zephyr)

Asa’DOS: Grilled skirt steak, chipotle chicken, Spanish rice, and salsa verde

Grilled skirt steak, chipotle chicken, Spanish rice, and salsa verde Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., The Dopest Hazy IPA (New)

Hot Honey White Sangria brought to you by National Geographic: Sauvignon blanc, gin, hot honey syrup, grapefruit juice, and sweet and sour garnished with sliced jalapeños (New)

California Craft Brews (Performance Corridor)

Chicharrón Nachos: Chicharrón, chorizo, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and salsa verde (New)

Chicharrón, chorizo, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and salsa verde California Punch: Mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a mango-chile lollipop (Non-alcoholic)

Mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a mango-chile lollipop (Non-alcoholic) Mango Guava Cocktail: Vodka, mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a rainbow sour belt gummy

Vodka, mango purée, guava nectar, cucumber syrup, and lemon juice garnished with a rainbow sour belt gummy Bottle Logic Brewing, Explorando (New)

California Beer Flight: LA Bodega Brewing Company La Fresa seltzer, Bottle Logic Brewing Explorando Mexican lager, Trademark Brewing Codebreaker IPA, and Russian River Brewing Company Blind Pig IPA (New)

LA Bodega Brewing Company La Fresa seltzer, Bottle Logic Brewing Explorando Mexican lager, Trademark Brewing Codebreaker IPA, and Russian River Brewing Company Blind Pig IPA LA Bodega Brewing Company, La Fresa (New)

Trademark Brewing, Codebreaker (New)

Tropical Chamoy Michelada: Tomato juice, chamoy, and passion fruit purée served with Bottle Logic Explorando rimmed with Tajín Clásico (New)

Tomato juice, chamoy, and passion fruit purée served with Bottle Logic Explorando rimmed with Tajín Clásico Russian River Brewing Company, Blind Pig

Garlic Kissed (Performance Corridor)

Sirloin Gruyère Mac & Cheese with black garlic chimichurri, garlic butter crunch, and Fresno chile slices

with black garlic chimichurri, garlic butter crunch, and Fresno chile slices Cuties Mandarin Orange & Blackberry Punch: House-made Cuties Mandarin orange purée, blackberry and strawberry purées, blackberry syrup, Simply Fruit Punch, and grapefruit juice garnished with a Cuties Mandarin orange (Non-alcoholic) (New)

House-made Cuties Mandarin orange purée, blackberry and strawberry purées, blackberry syrup, Simply Fruit Punch, and grapefruit juice garnished with a Cuties Mandarin orange (Non-alcoholic) Bourbon Peach Tea Lemonade: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Black Tea-infused bourbon, peach purée, Simply Lemonade, and Simply Fruit Punch garnished with a peach ring (New)

LA Style (Performance Corridor)

Carbonara Pizzetta: White sauce, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, and black pepper drizzle (New)

White sauce, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, and black pepper drizzle Junior LA Street Dog with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon

with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon Cherry Cola Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee 70th Anniversary Blend, oat milk, and vanilla crème and cherry syrups topped with a cherry cola cold foam and a maraschino cherry (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee 70th Anniversary Blend, oat milk, and vanilla crème and cherry syrups topped with a cherry cola cold foam and a maraschino cherry (Non-alcoholic) Seaborn Strawberry Lemonade Margarita (New)

Golden Dreams (Performance Corridor)

Musubi Fried Rice brought to you by Disney Vacation Club: AULANI Resort-inspired steamed rice with egg, glazed spiced ham, umami mayo, and furikake

AULANI Resort-inspired steamed rice with egg, glazed spiced ham, umami mayo, and furikake Cherry Cobbler Pot de Crème: Vanilla custard, cherry filling, and oat crumble (Plant-based)

Vanilla custard, cherry filling, and oat crumble Tiki Spritz: Dark rum, Italian aperitif, pineapple juice, guava nectar, guava syrup, and sweet and sour topped with Sprite and garnished with a pineapple wedge (New)

Dark rum, Italian aperitif, pineapple juice, guava nectar, guava syrup, and sweet and sour topped with Sprite and garnished with a pineapple wedge Watermelon Cucumber Mojito: White rum, watermelon liqueur, mojito and cucumber syrups, watermelon purée, and lime juice topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a watermelon gummy wedge and Tajín twist

Peppers Cali-Ente (Performance Corridor)

Tajín Habanero Seasoned Wings with Tajín chile-lime sauce (New)

with Tajín chile-lime sauce Ramen Mac& & Cheese: Furikake crumble, fish cakes, green onions, and chile crunch (New)

Furikake crumble, fish cakes, green onions, and chile crunch Strawberry Guava Lemonade: Simply Lemonade, strawberry purée, and guava syrup topped with vanilla cream and freeze-dried strawberries (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Simply Lemonade, strawberry purée, and guava syrup topped with vanilla cream and freeze-dried strawberries (Non-alcoholic) Pickle Whiskey Sour: Bourbon, pickle and lime juices, and sweet and sour rimmed with Tajín Clásico and Tajín Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with a pickle spear

Bourbon, pickle and lime juices, and sweet and sour rimmed with Tajín Clásico and Tajín Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with a pickle spear Seaborn Strawberry Lemonade Margarita (New)

Be sure to follow along for more from the opening day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – and check it out for yourself daily through April 27, 2026.



